Lara Trump's New Barbie-Inspired Merch Gets Mixed Reviews

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, has been an active supporter of her father-in-law Donald Trump, and she's now modeling/advertising the "Lara Trump MAGA Hat." Selling for $47 on The Right View with Lara Trump website, it doesn't directly use the word Barbie anywhere on the website, but it seems pretty clearly to be a reference to Barbie with its pink color, lettering style, and the tagline, "Be a Trump girl, in a Trump world." It also seems to be the same hat that she wore for her Halloween costume; in a picture of her family for Halloween, Lara said she was dressed as "MAGA Barbie," pairing the hat with a hot pink outfit.

The Barbie connection is irritating some Trump fans. One person commented on Lara's post about the hat: "This is extremely confusing to your Maga family! ... Why are you guys supporting the Barbie movie? That movie Is created to destroy the [A]merican family[;] it also exploits children."

They weren't the only ones feeling confused. "Why are they promoting this Barbie themed hat? Any conservative [knows] that that movie is trying to destroy the American Family. Sometimes I wonder what's really going on," another commenter wrote.