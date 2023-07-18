Meghan McCain Slams Barbie Movie With Comparison To Meghan Markle's Failed Podcast

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023 has been Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," and the film has already had an impact on society. The movie caused a pink paint shortage felt around the world. And it's solidified Barbiecore's popularity with bright pinks and fuschia showing up in everything from fashion to home decor —if you want to get in on the trend, these are some Barbicore essentials you can add to your wardrobe.

If the previews are any indication, the movie clearly leans into the playful and colorful world of Mattel and Barbie dolls, but the comedy may go further than just frothy fun. Gerwig and titular "Barbie" star Margot Robbie have talked about the message that is inherent in the movie. In an interview on ABC News Australia, Gerwig said, "It most certainly is a feminist film. But it's feminist in a way that includes everyone; it's a 'rising tide lifts all boats' version of it." And plenty of people are stoked to see the movie, with some even going so far as to buy special Barbie-themed outfits to go see it on opening day.

But not everyone is excited about the "Barbie" movie and that includes Meghan McCain. It's the feminist angle that she's not happy with. In McCain's latest column for Daily Mail, she refers to the movie, which hasn't even come out yet, as "the most overhyped ever," and she compares it disparagingly to Meghan Markle's podcast — Markle's podcast "Archetypes" was shuttered at Spotify after one season — with its potential feminist messaging.