Susan Lucci's Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award Will Be A Full-Circle Moment

When you hear the name Susan Lucci, the first thing that probably comes to mind is big hair, big glamour, and very big daytime television storylines. Simply put, the "All My Children" alum, who was best known for her role as Erica Kane, has long been considered the queen of soap operas, and that's why her Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award will be a full-circle moment not only for the actor, but for her fans as well. Because, despite the fact that her name is synonymous with soaps, she never really got the recognition that she deserved from the Daytime Emmys until much later in her career. Lucci could barely believe it when her Daytime Emmy losing streak broke in 1999, so much so that she blacked out after hearing her name being called.

This year's Daytime Emmy Awards is going to be a very sweet ceremony for Lucci, as the same person who was there to hand her first Daytime Emmy Award will also be there to present her with an even bigger award for recognition of all the work she's done for the daytime television industry.