Susan Lucci's Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award Will Be A Full-Circle Moment
When you hear the name Susan Lucci, the first thing that probably comes to mind is big hair, big glamour, and very big daytime television storylines. Simply put, the "All My Children" alum, who was best known for her role as Erica Kane, has long been considered the queen of soap operas, and that's why her Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award will be a full-circle moment not only for the actor, but for her fans as well. Because, despite the fact that her name is synonymous with soaps, she never really got the recognition that she deserved from the Daytime Emmys until much later in her career. Lucci could barely believe it when her Daytime Emmy losing streak broke in 1999, so much so that she blacked out after hearing her name being called.
This year's Daytime Emmy Awards is going to be a very sweet ceremony for Lucci, as the same person who was there to hand her first Daytime Emmy Award will also be there to present her with an even bigger award for recognition of all the work she's done for the daytime television industry.
Shemar Moore to present Susan Lucci with a Lifetime Achievement Award
According to Michael Fairman TV, Susan Lucci will be presented with the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 ceremony. What will make the moment even more special is that "The Young and the Restless" alum Shemar Moore will be the one presenting the award to her. As many soap opera fans can recall, it was Moore who also handed Lucci her very first Daytime Emmy Award back in 1999. She told Entertainment Weekly in an interview back in 2020 that when Moore called out her name as the winner, she didn't hear him. Lucci recalled, "I started to black out. I don't know if it was self-protective. My biggest fear [was] that someday, I might just think they called my name and go up there."
When Moore exclaimed that Lucci's losing streak was over, it became one of the most memorable moments in Daytime Emmy Award history. Here's hoping that Lucci will hear her name both loud and clear when Moore calls her name onto the stage this year, because it will be a moment worth remembering.