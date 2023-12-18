Eva Mendes Was Strictly Anti-Marriage When She Started Dating Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a Hollywood power couple that's managed to keep their relationship under the radar since 2011. The pair first started feeling sparks on the set of "The Place Beyond the Pines," and it didn't take long for them to realize they'd be a perfect match off-screen. Mendes and Gosling were first publicly linked when they enjoyed a magical Disneyland date in September 2011. A month later, paps caught them kissing in a car, and their relationship was officially confirmed.

Their romance seemed to be heating up in June 2012 as Mendes and Gosling flew to Canada to support the "Drive" actor's mother, Donna, during her graduation. In April 2013, a source told Marie Claire that Donna couldn't be happier about her son's relationship with Mendes and wanted them to stay together in the long run. The insider added that Gosling had already earned Mendes' family's approval. In 2014, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada, and their second, Amada Lee, in 2016 (and both their names have a touching meaning).

In November 2022, Mendes sent the internet into a frenzy by showing off her new ink, which read "De Gosling," because the term "de" is used to denote a spousal relationship in Hispanic culture. Later in the month, she seemingly confirmed the marriage rumors by casually calling Gosling her "husband" while chatting with "Today" Australia, per People. However, their relationship might've looked a bit different if Mendes had prolonged her dislike for marriage.