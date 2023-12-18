Today's Savannah Guthrie Has Adorable Taste In Christmas Decorations

"Today" created a "Holidays in My House" video with its anchors in 2020. In her segment, Savannah Guthrie explained that Christmas was her father, Charles Guthrie's, birthday. "He had a lot of Christmas traditions in his family," Savannah said. "It was really important to him to make Christmas special for us."

Every year, Charles would read their family the story of the Nativity, which Savannah enjoyed. He also joked with the kids that they had to wait until Christmas Day to open any gifts. Then, he would allow them to open one the night before and prompt them to open the rest. Savannah added, " ... and then we'd say 'No dad, no, we have to wait until Christmas!'"

Savannah also spoke about how losing her father affected how she feels about the holidays: "I think the fact that I lost my dad when I was 16, it makes Christmas even more special to us, because it was his holiday ... I think we hold on to Christmas even harder now, because it's a tie to him and a tie to the past and to our memories." Savannah said she wants to make the holiday special for her kids as well, making sure to teach them about the spiritual side of it too. She added, "I think that just adds to the majesty of Christmas and makes it enduring."