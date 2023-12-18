The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's How You Get The Girl

Taylor Swift released the re-recorded version of her "1989" album — "1989 (Taylor's Version)" — in October 2023. We think we know what her "1989" vault track "Say Don't Go" really means, but what about the other songs on the album? "How You Get the Girl" was part of the original "1989" tracklist, and Swift has explained what the song means before. She also expressed her enjoyment of the song at an Eras Tour show in Atlanta. TikToker @claymdixon shared a video of Swift telling the crowd before she sang "How You Get the Girl" as a surprise song, "I really like this one."

During the Yahoo! Live livestream of iHeartRadio's "1989" Secret Sessions, Swift mentioned the phenomenon of breaking up with a partner and then later on trying to win them back. On how that relates to "How You Get the Girl," Swift said, "This song is kind of an instructional manual for a guy who has broken up with his girlfriend and lets six months go by, and the lengths he'll need to go to, to get her back. And it's not gonna be as simple as sending a text message that's like, ”Sup? Miss you.' [...] You need to do all the things in this song."

The song's lyrics on Genius do read like a step-by-step guide. In the first verse, Swift says how the guy needs to show up at his ex-girlfriend's front door and sings, "Say, 'It's been a long six months.'"