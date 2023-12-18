The Steamy Lifetime Holiday Film All Yellowstone Fans Should Watch

During a November episode of the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast, the Lifetime star spoke with screenwriter Sarah Drew about "A Cowboy Christmas Romance," with the two dishing about the spicier scenes featured in the festive made-for-TV movie. "It's the first [Lifetime] Christmas movie that has a sex scene," Kramer pointed out. "When I read it, I was like, 'Well, this is gonna be interesting.'"

Kramer, in addition to juggling mom life, was pregnant with her third child during filming, but that didn't stop her from throwing her all into the steamier scenes. "Spoiler alert. He lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know," the "One Tree Hill" star said. "Obviously, it's still Lifetime, it's still family. But it was pushing limits there, too." While Kramer highlighted the provocative romp in the hay, Drew referenced another sexy scene.

"It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen," she stated. "I had written into the stage directions, 'He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table.'" While Drew wasn't initially sure if all the sexiness would make it to the screen, she was pleased with the end product. As for why the screenwriter wanted to explore the racier side of Christmas in the first place, it all came down to representing the grittier parts of the holidays.