What We Know About Andre Braugher's Wife, Ami Brabson

When Andre Braugher died unexpectedly at age 61, he left behind not only his fans and the castmates of the beloved sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," on which he played the eternally deadpan Captain Raymond Holt, but also his grieving wife and kids. Braugher's marriage to Ami Brabson was impressively long by Hollywood standards; the couple wed in 1991, and they had three sons together: Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley.

The Braughers were perfectly matched for each other. Both were classically trained performers long before they took to the screen. Braugher was a graduate of Stanford University and the prestigious Juilliard School, while Brabson had a master's degree from NYU/Tisch Graduate School of Acting. The two met on the set of "Homicide: Life on the Street," in which Brabson played Mary Pembleton, wife to Braugher's Detective Frank Pembleton.

Their onscreen union echoed their real-life marriage, which evidently lasted because of the celebrity couple's mutual love, admiration, and commitment to each other. Both have also received their fair share of acclaim and awards. Braugher was nominated for an Emmy Award 11 times, and won twice; Brabson won the Connecticut Critics' Circle Award for Best Actress for her work in a local production of "American Son."