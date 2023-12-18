What Great American Family Fans Had To Say About Lori Loughlin's Return To Christmas Movies
Actor Lori Loughlin, once celebrated for her role in the beloved sitcom "Full House" and her presence on the Hallmark Channel, faced a dramatic turn of events in 2019 thanks to her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal. Despite other notable figures like Felicity Huffman, of "Desperate Housewives" fame, being implicated, Loughlin was the one who attracted what felt at the time like endless media scrutiny.
Loughlin reportedly paid $500,000 in bribes to secure false admission for her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, to the University of Southern California, falsely claiming they were rowers. Initially pleading not guilty, the actor later switched her position and received a two-month prison sentence, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office.
Following her release in December 2020, Loughlin secured her first acting job post-incarceration with Great American Family (formerly GAC Family). Loughlin previously starred in Hallmark Channel's hit show "When Calls the Heart" and reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in Season 2 of the Great American Family spinoff, "When Hope Calls," entitled "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas." The project was a prelude to Loughlin's return to Christmas movies, with fans of Great American Family eagerly embracing her comeback.
GAF fans were thrilled to have Loughlin back onscreen
Following Lori Loughlin's appearance in Great American Family's Christmas special, the actor secured a role in her first TV movie post-prison in 2022, "Fall Into Winter," another GAF original that debuted on the channel in January 2023. The "Full House" alum steadfastly continued her holiday streak with another GAF Christmas film, "A Christmas Blessing," which premiered in November 2023.
The plot follows Mandy, a celebrity chef played by Loughlin, who unexpectedly inherits a food bank from her late aunt. The inheritance disrupts Mandy's plans, as she had intended to embark on a culinary tour of the world's most successful Michelin-starred restaurants after retiring from hosting a popular cooking show. Instead, Mandy finds herself having to address the needs of individuals who have arrived seeking food just in time for the holidays. True to GAF's style, the movie includes a romantic twist and exudes holiday warmth, but fans were particularly excited about Loughlin's comeback.
Leading up to the premiere, GAF shared promotional clips on their Instagram account, sparking a flood of positive comments for Loughlin. Under a promotional photo featuring the actor, one user eagerly commented, "Can't wait for this movie. Love Lori and so glad [GAF] has her," while another fan wrote, "She's the absolute best." The network also posted a video of Loughlin providing a behind-the-scenes tour of the set, generating even more love for the beleaguered star. "Thrilled that [GAF] is working with Lori," one person shared, with another penning, "Seeing Lori at work just makes me happy!"
A Christmas Blessing was reportedly inspired by Loughlin's volunteering experience
Aside from solidifying her return to cozy comfort TV, Lori Loughlin's work on Great American Family's "A Christmas Blessing" marks a full-circle moment for the star. According to Parade, the storyline was inspired by Loughlin's community service, and she served as an executive producer on the project as a result. As a part of her plea deal, the actor had to complete 100 hours at Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles non-profit providing free meals to those in need.
After completion, Loughlin earned praise from the staff for her dedication, per Entertainment Tonight, and the experience prompted her to continue volunteering. "I don't think a lot of people know that food banks help feed families year-round," Loughlin pointed out to Parade. She added, "Many people do volunteer at food banks during the holidays, but food banks are a necessity all year round," before urging everyone to join in on the volunteer work if they can.
When asked what "A Christmas Blessing" was about in an Instagram video posted by GAF, Loughlin serendipitously answered, "It's about making one plan, but then God has another plan." While that is the premise of the film, the sentiment mirrors Loughlin's journey amid the college admissions scandal. She had one plan, which was quite unfortunate, but luckily for her, it brought about the experience at Project Angel Food and ultimately led to "A Christmas Blessing."