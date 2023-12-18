What Great American Family Fans Had To Say About Lori Loughlin's Return To Christmas Movies

Actor Lori Loughlin, once celebrated for her role in the beloved sitcom "Full House" and her presence on the Hallmark Channel, faced a dramatic turn of events in 2019 thanks to her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal. Despite other notable figures like Felicity Huffman, of "Desperate Housewives" fame, being implicated, Loughlin was the one who attracted what felt at the time like endless media scrutiny.

Loughlin reportedly paid $500,000 in bribes to secure false admission for her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, to the University of Southern California, falsely claiming they were rowers. Initially pleading not guilty, the actor later switched her position and received a two-month prison sentence, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office.

Following her release in December 2020, Loughlin secured her first acting job post-incarceration with Great American Family (formerly GAC Family). Loughlin previously starred in Hallmark Channel's hit show "When Calls the Heart" and reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in Season 2 of the Great American Family spinoff, "When Hope Calls," entitled "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas." The project was a prelude to Loughlin's return to Christmas movies, with fans of Great American Family eagerly embracing her comeback.