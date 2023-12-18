Hallmark's Friends & Family Christmas: Rewatch Or Regift?

It was an interesting choice for the filmmakers behind Hallmark's "Friends & Family Christmas" to not include any kind of excitement in the movie. What could have been a fun story instead suffers from being plodding, boring, and aggressively mediocre. Humberly González ("Ginny & Georgia") plays Daniella McCallan, a wannabe artist and photographer for the Brooklyn Artists Lab in New York City, who calls her parents to tell them that she won't be coming home for Christmas — much to their disappointment.

Ali Liebert ("Dead Like Me"), is Amelia Kasmerac, an NYC lawyer in line for a partnership after her doting father retires, who is still boo-hooing about breaking up with her ex-fiancé a year prior. Mom and Dad, Raquel and Luke McCallan, just want Dani to be happy, and Luke is friends with Amelia's father, John Kasmerac. The parents connect Dani and Amelia, who meet for coffee. Although they have zero chemistry, the two end up pretending to date (at least until Christmas Eve), to placate their parents.

Of course, eventually, they start developing feelings for each other, but a job opportunity for Dani might involve traveling, which is why Amelia previously broke up with her girlfriend. Will they have a happy ending? Well, that goes without saying as it's a Hallmark film. Sadly, González and Liebert generate precisely zero sparks onscreen, and both characters constantly whining about their blessed lives gets old fast. This movie is a regift, for the romantic film completist only.