All About Christina Hall's Health Issues

So many of us take our health for granted when, in reality, we should do a little happy dance every day we feel healthy. Just ask Christina Hall (née Haack) — she's dealt with various health issues that took years to diagnose. HGTV fans know Hall from the hit show "Flip or Flop." Over the years, she has transformed many a drab house into a fabulous home alongside her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, during the show's nine-year run, but while she looked perfectly fine on-screen, Hall experienced debilitating health issues behind the scenes.

As for her personal life, after Hall divorced El Moussa, she married TV presenter Ant Anstead in 2018. Unfortunately, they separated in September 2020 and finalized their divorce in June 2021. It was after her second failed marriage that she met Josh Hall (hence her new last name), and the two got married in 2022, all the while Hall was trying to work through the unexplained symptoms she was experiencing. She eventually let the public know about her health issues and, since then, has been pretty open about her health journey on social media, inspiring many others with her positive attitude. Join us as we take a deep dive into all the health issues Hall has experienced over the years in the lead-up to several diagnoses.