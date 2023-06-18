How Flip Or Flop Negatively Impacted HGTV Star Christina Hall's Health

For the past decade, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have been captivating HGTV viewers with their ability to turn a dilapidated disaster into a dream home. Their hit show, "Flip or Flop," followed the likable duo (now divorced) as they bought run-down properties — sometimes without even touring them first — and flipped them into sellable suburban oases.

"Flip or Flop" first aired in 2013 and, by that time, the couple had been flipping homes for a few years already. A rough marital patch and eventual divorce in 2016 shook the show's foundations. However, Hall and El Moussa continued on as business partners despite their split — until the fall of 2022, when they announced they were officially flipping their final flop.

Both moved onto new projects, with El Moussa continuing to renovate homes on "The Flipping El Moussas" and Hall on "Christina in the Country" and "Christina on the Coast." All shows and seasons combined, it's been a while since Hall began flipping homes, and in that time, she's seen a lot of questionable living spaces — some so dubious that they may have negatively impacted her health.