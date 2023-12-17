The Stunning Transformation Of Jenna Sinatra

Jenna Sinatra has quickly become one of the most exciting Gen-Z content creators around. After launching a successful TikTok profile during the pandemic with her boyfriend, Will DeVane, Sinatra has expanded to YouTube, racking up millions of subscribers. The pair are now known for their relatable content, their down-to-earth personalities, and their adorable relationship. Sinatra is also known for being a dedicated Disney and Eagles fan.

As of 2023, Sinatra is 20 years old and is currently in college. She and DeVane are also in the middle of completing their plan of traveling to every state in America. In the future, the New Jersey native hopes to keep creating content and, maybe, to settle down in her home state with DeVane. So far, things seem to be on track — Sinatra is even signed to a talent agency, and she and DeVane's relationship is stronger than ever.

There are, however, a few rumors going around as of December 2023 — some fans are convinced that Sinatra and DeVane have quietly broken up. But more on that later...