Why Ashton Kutcher Was Once Involved In A Murder Trial

Long-time couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis received major backlash for writing a heartfelt character letter in defense of their "That '70's Show" co-star Danny Masterson, who was given a sentence of 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2023. One of Masterson's accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, clapped back at Kutcher, who people originally believed to be a feminist, in an Instagram Story, writing: "You were on speaker phone that night you called Danny on February 21, 2001. I hear everything. I heard the plan. In my opinion, you're just as sick as your 'mentor," (via SheKnows).

It didn't take long for internet sleuths to figure out that Bixler was alluding to Ashley Ellerin's murder. In December 2000, Kutcher and Ellerin were introduced through mutual friends. Their paths crossed when she subsequently invited him over for a house party. After having a nice chat, the two decided to go on a date two weeks later, on February 21, 2001. However, when the day arrived, Kutcher was invited to a Grammys viewing party at a friend's house, so he let Ellerin know he'd be arriving a bit later than expected. Ellerin was willing to wait since she had just started getting ready.

However, they didn't end up going on their date, and the next day, her roommate found Ellerin dead. She had been brutally stabbed 47 times. When Kutcher learned the horrific truth of the night, he realized he was in a sticky situation because his fingerprints were on Ellerin's door from the night of her murder.