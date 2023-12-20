Times Taylor Swift And Simone Biles Shared Love For Each Other

Headlines were buzzing in anticipation of the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers showdown at Lambeau Fields in early December 2023. While football fans were gearing up for the game, pop culture patriots were preparing for a potential meet-up between award-winning Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and music legend Taylor Swift.

Biles and Swift are powerhouses in their respective fields, but they also have a heartwarming, cross-genre friendship. The "Anti-Hero" singer is no stranger to high-profile friendships, with her iconic girls-only squad being a testament to this, but she and Biles have shown each other unique love through heartfelt tributes and sweet social media posts over the years.

The icons both attended the Lambeau game in support of their respective partners, with Biles being married to Green Bay safety Jonathan Owens since April 2023 while rumors of a romance between Taylor Swift and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce started amping up in mid-2023. While the two stars didn't treat the fans to a public meet-up during the game, their past interactions are a testament to their enduring friendship.