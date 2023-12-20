Times Taylor Swift And Simone Biles Shared Love For Each Other
Headlines were buzzing in anticipation of the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers showdown at Lambeau Fields in early December 2023. While football fans were gearing up for the game, pop culture patriots were preparing for a potential meet-up between award-winning Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and music legend Taylor Swift.
Biles and Swift are powerhouses in their respective fields, but they also have a heartwarming, cross-genre friendship. The "Anti-Hero" singer is no stranger to high-profile friendships, with her iconic girls-only squad being a testament to this, but she and Biles have shown each other unique love through heartfelt tributes and sweet social media posts over the years.
The icons both attended the Lambeau game in support of their respective partners, with Biles being married to Green Bay safety Jonathan Owens since April 2023 while rumors of a romance between Taylor Swift and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce started amping up in mid-2023. While the two stars didn't treat the fans to a public meet-up during the game, their past interactions are a testament to their enduring friendship.
Swift narrated a heartwarming tribute to Biles
Back in 2021, Taylor Swift showed her love for Simone Biles by narrating an NBC tribute video dedicated to the gymnastics star. Biles had made a courageous return to the Tokyo Olympic Games after pulling out of several individual finals the prior week. Mental health needs and the unexpected death of her aunt were cited as the reasons for her withdrawal, ultimately opening up a conversation about athletes and mental health.
The Olympic promo video featured Swift's narration over her song "This Is Me Trying" and compilations of Biles in the gym. "Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature," Swift stated. "But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human, and that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo."
Biles ultimately took home a bronze medal from the games, but she also reached out to Swift on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, following the moving tribute. "I'm crying," Simone posted in response to the video, adding teary-eyed and heart emojis. "How special. I love you @taylorswift13." Swift responded with more admiration for the gold medalist, writing, "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."
Biles honored Swift while presenting an award
Simone Biles repaid Taylor Swift for her Olympic tribute by honoring the music star during the 46th Annual Gracie Awards. The ceremony was held virtually on the Alliance For Women in Media's Facebook page in early October of 2021, with Swift receiving an award for her concert film "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions." In a recorded message, Biles spoke highly of the "Cardigan" singer, recognizing her musical talent as well as her kindness.
"I can't tell you how much I love Taylor and her music, but 'Folklore' is not the only incredible thing she did during this ongoing pandemic," Biles said. "She has shown immense grace and generosity to many of her fans in need, including me. During the 2020 Olympics, she reached out but she also dedicated something so special to me that I'll never forget." In her acceptance video, Swift took a moment to thank Biles for the heartfelt message, adding, "I absolutely adore you, and that just really made my heart skip a beat."
Biles and Swift may traverse different career spheres, but their love and respect for one another has been made clear through the heartfelt moments they've shared. With this in mind, we can't help but look forward to the next time these two award-winning women cross paths again.