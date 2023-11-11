The Real Reason Taylor Swift Crafted Her Iconic Girls-Only Squad

Taylor Swift's girl squad, which is made up of celebs like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Blake Lively, began popping up all over the place throughout her original "1989" era, which kicked off in 2014. Throughout this time, the music star and her famous friends were spotted hanging out around New York City and LA and showing up at star-studded celeb events, with many of her girlfriends even appearing in her 2015 "Bad Blood" music video.

While Swift's previous publicity usually centered around her dating life, the rise of her girl group shifted some of the media's attention away from romance. Alongside the re-release of her fifth studio album, Swift opened up about the reasoning behind her personal focus on female friendships during her "1989" era, explaining that it was in response to the media's negative messaging about her.

"In the years preceding this, I had become the target of slut-shaming," Swift explained in the prologue of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" (via Genius). "The jokes about my amount of boyfriends. The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop. Because it was starting to really hurt."