What To Know About RHOBH Star Kyle Richards' Relationship With Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards has been an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since its inception all the way back in 2010. In fact, she's one of the longest-running Housewives across the entire franchise, with only a select few having more seasons under their belts. Throughout the "Halloween" star's time on "RHOBH," her marriage to Mauricio Umansky has been one of the cornerstones of the series, with the pair being viewed as the premiere couple, especially following the departure of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

However, in 2023, the Bravo world was rocked to its foundations after news broke regarding Kyle and Mauricio's separation, The couple made the painful decision to separate, and of course, the rumor mill was already full of speculation as to the root of the breakup. Richards' seemingly out-of-nowhere friendship with country singer Morgan Wade has also raised eyebrows. The pair appeared in several public Instagram posts together as well as in moments captured by paparazzi.

Richards has also been spotted several times without her wedding ring, which fueled speculation even more. Richards and Wade have been tight-lipped to a certain degree about the extent of their relationship, causing rumors to run rampant about a possible romantic connection between the two. While there's been no official confirmation that there's anything more than a friendship between them, there's a lot to digest about their relationship for the curious Bravo fans.