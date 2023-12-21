What To Know About RHOBH Star Kyle Richards' Relationship With Morgan Wade
Kyle Richards has been an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since its inception all the way back in 2010. In fact, she's one of the longest-running Housewives across the entire franchise, with only a select few having more seasons under their belts. Throughout the "Halloween" star's time on "RHOBH," her marriage to Mauricio Umansky has been one of the cornerstones of the series, with the pair being viewed as the premiere couple, especially following the departure of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.
However, in 2023, the Bravo world was rocked to its foundations after news broke regarding Kyle and Mauricio's separation, The couple made the painful decision to separate, and of course, the rumor mill was already full of speculation as to the root of the breakup. Richards' seemingly out-of-nowhere friendship with country singer Morgan Wade has also raised eyebrows. The pair appeared in several public Instagram posts together as well as in moments captured by paparazzi.
Richards has also been spotted several times without her wedding ring, which fueled speculation even more. Richards and Wade have been tight-lipped to a certain degree about the extent of their relationship, causing rumors to run rampant about a possible romantic connection between the two. While there's been no official confirmation that there's anything more than a friendship between them, there's a lot to digest about their relationship for the curious Bravo fans.
Richards slid into Wade's DMs
One thing Kyle Richards hasn't shied away from discussing is the origin of her friendship with Morgan Wade. The "RHOBH" star told viewers on Amazon Live, "I heard Morgan [Wade] on the radio — I heard 'Wilder Days,' and then I went to all of the others. And I was like, 'Wow, this girl's really blowing me away with her voice and the lyrics," (via ET). After being wowed by the singer's lyrical and vocal ability, she took a bold next step, following her on Instagram.
However, Wade's initial reaction to Richards slinking onto her follower list was one more borne of confusion than excitement. The actor recounted the moment, admitting, "I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on, like, repeat. And then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her." Wade reportedly couldn't understand why a massive Hollywood celebrity would want to follow her, but it was the genesis of a deep relationship nonetheless.
After the beginning awkwardness was over, they became fast friends, and there's been quite the escalation in closeness ever since. Richards made seemingly drastic life transformations and decisions outside the norm of what she's used to, and arguably becoming friends with Morgan falls into that category. As evidenced during the Season 13 "RHOBH" premiere, even Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, was perplexed by her surprising new direction and attitude.
The duo reportedly has matching tattoos
Viewers witnessed Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade interacting together on camera for the first time during Season 13 of "RHOBH." The country star allowed Richards to tattoo a "K" on her body, signifying they were closer than anyone previously recognized. There are also rumors regarding possible matching heart tattoos, spotted by eagle-eyed fans. It came hot on the heels of Mauricio Umansky having an uncomfortable conversation with his wife in the premiere regarding the number of tattoos on her body. He was unaware of how much ink Richards had etched on her skin, and she made a dig about him not looking close enough after Umansky suggested she was probably done getting tattooed.
With rumors piling up about the possibility of Richards and Wade being an item, the tattoos weren't the only thing making headlines. Richards also starred in her pal's music video, "Make You Love Me," which featured the duo getting hot and heavy. As of this writing, the Bravolebrity has not confirmed suspicions about the nature of their relationship being anything but platonic, but the music video displayed electric chemistry between them.
Wade has also been sober for quite some time, which fueled speculation that Richards' decision to quit drinking could be directly related to their newfound connection. However, viewers have seen how alcoholism runs in Richards' family, so it's equally possible she simply didn't like the person that it made her become, such as when she grabbed Sutton Stracke during a RHOBH cast party in Season 12 when she was fighting with Diana Jenkins.