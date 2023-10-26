5 Times Kyle & Mauricio's Split Was Written On The Wall In RHOBH Season 13 Premiere

In a town where nothing is as it seems, Kyle Richards isn't afraid to be herself. That sentiment rings more true than ever in the Season 13 premiere of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as the episode was sprinkled with moments foreshadowing her future split with her husband, Mauricio Umansky. There has been a great deal of speculation about their separation, with rumors flying about Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade, as well as a theory that it's a manufactured plot for the show.

However, if the premiere is any indication of what's to come this season, Kyle and Mauricio's troubles are not only real, but there are several fundamental issues in their marriage. The infamous medium Allison DuBois from "RHOBH's" Season 1 dinner party from hell did say Mauricio would never emotionally fulfill her, so perhaps this is simply a prophecy come to fruition. The foundation is rocked to the core, with Kyle projecting an entirely different attitude this season. The Kyle embarrassed by her sister Kim in the first season is not the woman presented in front of the cameras in this premiere. Mauricio may be dancing with the stars these days, but they've clearly been quickstepping toward separation for quite some time.

While both Kyle and Mauricio are building their respective empires, the myriad of issues displayed in the first episode hint at two separate futures. Kyle is tatted, taking back her voice, and not apologizing for a damn thing.