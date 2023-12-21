Who Are Mark Ruffalo And Sunrise Coigney's 3 Kids?

When Mark Ruffalo walked around Los Angeles with a friend one day in 1998, he didn't expect his life to change. But then he ran into his future wife, Sunrise Coigney, and their mutual friend introduced them. In a Men's Journal interview, Ruffalo recalled that his pal might've been interested in Coigney, too, but he immediately told his friend she was the one. When Ruffalo met Coigney, he was a struggling actor. Although that concerned Coigney, she stuck by his side because she instinctively believed in his acting abilities.

Two years later, the couple tied the knot, and soon enough, Coigney was pregnant with their first child. Before the couple could fully celebrate the good news, Ruffalo needed to undergo brain surgery for a tumor. Speaking to the Acoustic Neuroma Association, Ruffalo remembered constantly praying that he would make it out of the surgery in good enough condition to have a career that would let him support his family. Thankfully, everything worked out, and Ruffalo has had a successful career and is worth more than you'd think. The couple went on to welcome three children: Keen, Bella, and Odette.

There was a point in the pair's life when they faced the terrifying prospect of raising three teenagers at once. Ruffalo told People how he felt at the time, "I like those moments where you're just chugging along and then, all of a sudden, your kids open up to you, and you have this deep conversation where they express their troubles — it's hard for them, especially at that age."