Who Are Mark Ruffalo And Sunrise Coigney's 3 Kids?
When Mark Ruffalo walked around Los Angeles with a friend one day in 1998, he didn't expect his life to change. But then he ran into his future wife, Sunrise Coigney, and their mutual friend introduced them. In a Men's Journal interview, Ruffalo recalled that his pal might've been interested in Coigney, too, but he immediately told his friend she was the one. When Ruffalo met Coigney, he was a struggling actor. Although that concerned Coigney, she stuck by his side because she instinctively believed in his acting abilities.
Two years later, the couple tied the knot, and soon enough, Coigney was pregnant with their first child. Before the couple could fully celebrate the good news, Ruffalo needed to undergo brain surgery for a tumor. Speaking to the Acoustic Neuroma Association, Ruffalo remembered constantly praying that he would make it out of the surgery in good enough condition to have a career that would let him support his family. Thankfully, everything worked out, and Ruffalo has had a successful career and is worth more than you'd think. The couple went on to welcome three children: Keen, Bella, and Odette.
There was a point in the pair's life when they faced the terrifying prospect of raising three teenagers at once. Ruffalo told People how he felt at the time, "I like those moments where you're just chugging along and then, all of a sudden, your kids open up to you, and you have this deep conversation where they express their troubles — it's hard for them, especially at that age."
Keen Ruffalo
On June 19, 2001, about one year after Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney married, they welcomed their first child, Keen Ruffalo. When Keen was around 12, he made his big screen debut with a small role in his father's movie "Begin Again." In 2017, he also played an uncredited part in Mark's "Thor: Ragnarok." And he's set to star in two upcoming short films: "Suspicious Minds" and "The Monster Within."
Despite dabbling in acting, Keen doesn't seem interested in fame since his Instagram account is private, and he hasn't made many public appearances since he's grown up. But when he was young, he supported his father by joining him at the premieres of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Spotlight," and the "Now You See Me" series. In 2021, Mark and Coigney joined the Gloden Globes virtually, and he bagged the Best Actor in a Miniseries award for his work in "I Know This Much Is True."
As soon as Mark's name was called out, Keen walked into the frame and jumped with joy. When the "Hulk" actor gave his speech, Keen and his sister, Bella, were smiling ear-to-ear. For the most part, Mark respects his son's need for privacy and keeps him off his social media pages, but he shared an adorable childhood photo of him for his 22nd birthday. In March 2016, Mark took to Facebook to share a photo of himself with Keen, writing, "Me and my boy. Last day before he's off to school. Going to miss you, kid."
Bella Noche Ruffalo
On April 12, 2005, Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney's second child, Bella Noche Ruffalo, was born. In 2015, she and Mark adorably donned matching suits to attend the MTV Music Awards. Like her elder brother, Bella walked the red carpet for "Now You See Me, "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Thor: Ragnarok" — which she briefly appeared in. She also joined her parents at the premiere of "The Adam Project" and the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2017 Spring Gala.
When Bella turned 18, Coigney wrote her a heartfelt message on Instagram: "Happy 18th birthday to @belladogood. The day of your birth was one of the most magical days of my life, and you have been magical ever since." She ended the post on an even sweeter note, "You have lived twice your age and have done it style." Bella's father was equally chuffed about the milestone and wrote her a sweet message expressing just how proud he was of her.
In August 2021, Mark shared another photo of Bella and gushed about her beauty and individuality. According to Bella's feed, she likes to frequent abandoned places and occasionally spray-paint them with graffiti. Sometimes, Keen tags along on these adventures, too. She also has a highlight reel dedicated to sharing her highly unique music tastes. Her Instagram handle @belladogood matches her brother's @keendobad, and the siblings seem to share a deep love for anime based on their profile pictures.
Odette Moon Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney welcomed their youngest child, Odette Moon Ruffalo, on October 14, 2007. In 2013, Mark took some time out of his busy schedule to take Odette on a bike ride around New York. Later in the year, Odette and her mother joined Naomi Watts and her son, Sasha, to watch "Frozen."
While Odette mostly stays out of the public eye, she also joins her family for red carpet events. Like the rest of her siblings, she also appeared in "Thor: Ragnarok." Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mark shared that his kids were overjoyed whenever the camera pointed in their direction. The "Zodiac" actor tested the waters and asked them if they wanted to do it again, and they politely refused.
At ten, Odette took a photo of her dad, and he shared it on Facebook with an adorable caption, "Odette's photo of her dad. Photo of Dad loving his daughter." When Odette made her dad a unique art piece in 2022, he couldn't help but proudly share it with the world on Instagram, writing, "It made me so happy. Any act of kindness from a teenager toward their parent is something that must be celebrated."