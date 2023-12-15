Meet T.I. And Tiny's 7 Kids
Hip hop artist T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris, are one of the celebrity couples who have a lot more kids than we realized. The blended family is made up of seven children: Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major, and Heiress. The hip-hop stars T.I. and Tiny met in 1999 through T.I.'s label, Grand Hustle Records, and tied the knot at a courthouse in Miami Beach in 2010. They both entered the marriage with children from previous relationships before welcoming three more children together.
Over the years, fans have gotten to know the family through their VH1 reality shows. First, "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle," which ran from 2011 to 2017, and then the spin-off show "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," which first aired in 2018. The show is filled with heart-warming moments and hilarious escapades, where viewers have been able to watch the kids grow up on screen. The family is not without their problems though, and their feuds and scuffles have often made headlines. But overall, the family seems to remain tight-knit and on good terms, with most of T.I. and Tiny's children making a name for themselves in the music industry.
Zonnique Pullins
The oldest of T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris' blended family is Zonnique Jailee Pullins, who was born on March 20, 1996, in Atlanta, Georgia. Zonnique is Tiny's firstborn daughter with her ex Zonnie Pullins, but T.I. has been involved in Zonnique's life since dating Tiny.
Zonnique is following in her mother's footsteps and was previously making a name for herself in the music industry under the stage name "Star". Tiny rose to fame as a member of the R&B girl group Xscape (of which "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss was also a member). Similarly, Zonnique made music with the OMG Girlz, which stands for "Officially Miss Guided." She has gone on to create music on her own, including her 2023 EP, "The Break Up." Zonnique was also a co-host on the Fox Soul talk show, "The Mix."
In December 2020, Zonnique gave birth to a daughter named Hunter Zoelle James. The father is rapper Bandhunta Izzy, Zonnique's boyfriend at the time. During her pregnancy, Zonnique was candid about her feelings to People, explaining that she wasn't planning on having children any time soon and that she initially felt sad about the news. She soon changed her mind though. "After a while, I'm like, 'Now I feel like I can do this. It's something that will mature me and change me in a great way,'" the singer said at the time.
Messiah Harris
Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris is the oldest son of T.I., born on Feb. 2, 2000, in Atlanta, Georgia. T.I. was just a teen in a relationship with Messiah's mom, Lashon Dixon, at the time. Messiah first got his start on the screen appearing in his family's reality show "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle," and has since appeared in movies like "The Products of the American Ghetto" in 2018 and "Sons 2 the Grave" in 2022. He's also a talented musician, often sharing clips of his vocal and guitar skills on Instagram. Messiah also releases blues music under the stage name Buddy Red, performing live for the first time in November 2022, with his song "When I Dream." He shared a clip on Instagram, writing, "You all made it feel so good being up there. I appreciate it very much," with many users comparing his sound to Jimmy Hendrix. "Proud pops," commented his father T.I.
In a sweet Instagram tribute for his son's 19th birthday, T.I. described how becoming a father put him on the right track. "I was selling crack on S. Grand Ave off Bankhead when your mom told me she was pregnant with you," the rapper wrote. "I was signed, working on my first album, on my way to greatness by the time you were born. I accredit you for changing my life son...and for that... I THANK YOU!!!"
Domani Harris
Domani Uriah Harris is T.I.'s second eldest son, born on March 16, 2001. Growing up, Domani lived with his mother Lashon Dixon, who sued T.I. for increased child support in 2008. In an interview with Baller Alert, Domani talks about the complicated nature of being raised by a mother who struggled financially while visiting his wealthy father. "I'm thinking about, dang, how does my mom feel? Like [we're] going on trips and stuff and she's at the house ... we come back with clothes, toys, just whatever we ask for," he said.
Domani got into music at nine years old, and made his rap debut at 10 when he joined T.I. on tour. A song he worked on with his father "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical" earned him a Tony Award nomination in 2018. While he's following in his famous father's footsteps as a rapper, Domani wants to make a name for himself without T.I.'s help, even turning down a deal with T.I.'s label Grand Hustle. He made it clear he wanted to pave his own way when freestyle rapping alongside his father at Afropunk. "Now I moved out at 18, and now I'm on my own. Pops I know you got it, but I just rather get it on my own," Domani rapped (via Hiphopdx). Domani's 2019 album "Time Will Tell" was praised by rapper J. Cole, whom Domani has cited as one of his favorite rappers. "I feel like you delivered a classic," said Cole.
Deyjah Harris
Deyjah Imani Harris is T.I's third-born child and oldest daughter, born on June 17, 2001. At the time of writing this article, the social media creator has almost two million followers on Instagram, where she often shares pictures of herself decked out in Fashion Nova.
In 2019, T.I. came under fire for offensive comments he made about his daughter's virginity and their "yearly trips to the gynecologist" (via People). On an episode of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle," Deyjah explained that she felt "very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed" at her dad's comments, adding that "things are completely uncomfortable for me right now" (via People). T.I. has since apologized for his outdated remarks.
Deyjah is also an advocate for mental health, opening up dealing with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts since the age of 11 in a candid YouTube video. But the real purpose of the video was to share her coping mechanisms in the hopes of helping others manage their mental health, sharing reflective journal prompts, positive affirmations, and online resources with viewers.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
King Harris
T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris' first child together is Clifford "King" Joseph Harris III, born on August 25, 2004, in Atlanta. Fans of the reality show "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle" got to watch King grow up on screen, including adorable moments like his first crush, the time he gave a eulogy at his hamster's funeral, and his live performance on stage with vocal group The Tams.
In 2021, King released his album "Wild Rock$tar$" under the stage name Kid Saiyan. He also collaborated on a rap track with his older brother Domani called "Father Like Sons." In an interview with Hollywood Life, Tiny spoke about King paving his own way in the music industry. "He likes to challenge everything and everyone, especially his parents, because he wants to go in his own lane [with music]. He wants to do his own thing, you know," she said.
When he was 18, King was arrested and spent time behind bars for unknown charges. His father T.I. addressed the incident in an Instagram video, saying he's spoken to his son about changing his behavior. "Cause I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it's going to turn out," he said. In 2023, rumors began circulating that T.I. was not the biological father of King, a claim vehemently denied by his mother Tiny. "Quit playing with my family for clickbait! I've had about enough!" she wrote on Twitter.
Major Harris
On May 16, 2008, in Atlanta, T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris welcomed their second child together, a son named Major Philant Harris. During his time on the show "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle," Major kept fans entertained with his hilarious antics and adorable moments. (Who can forget him owning up to drawing red markings on the white couch?) Many of his milestones were filmed on the show, like his first day of school and the day he learned how to ride a bike. Major has also inherited his family's affinity for music. In 2017, his mother shared a video of Major dressed up as Michael Jackson for Black History Month, where he sang along to the King of Pop's hit song "They Don't Really Care About Us."
In the past, Major's parents have monitored his Instagram account, where he has over 185k followers at the time of writing this article. He often shares adorable pictures, like a snap of him hugging his younger sister Heiress, or a picture of himself wearing a cap and gown when he graduated elementary school in 2018. He clearly loves being an older brother, as another video shows him playing with his baby sister in diapers.
In 2020, when Major turned 12, his mother Tiny gushed about their close bond, calling him a "mama's boy" on Instagram. "U will forever be my lil genius, my professor. I'm so, so proud to be your mommy! I love u more than life!! Major for President 20/20," she wrote.
Heiress Harris
Last but not least is Heiress Diana Harris, born on March 26, 2016, in Atlanta. The youngest of the clan is already demonstrating her vocal talent. In 2020, her mother Tiny announced on Instagram that Heiress is learning to sing and dance at an acting school. She shared a video of her daughter belting out a Jackson 5 song, and she has also inherited her family's musical talents. In 2023, at just seven years old, she stunned audiences with her singing abilities when performing on stage with the Essence Children's Choir at the Essence Holiday Special. "Her control. Sheeesh. This baby is gifted," commented one user on an Instagram video of Heiress' performance.
The aspiring singer is a major Beyonce fan. In 2021, her mother shared a video of Heiress passionately lip-synching to Beyonce's "Single Ladies," and two years later, the duo attended Beyoncé's Renaissance tour together.
At the time of writing this article, Heiress already has over half a million followers on Instagram. Monitored by her family, the account shares pictures of Heiress taking vocal lessons, cooking, and posing for photoshoots. The rising star clearly has a passion for fashion, often dressing up in the most extra outfits and donning colorful braids. Will she join her older sister's girl group one day? Maybe so, judging by the caption of one of her Instagram posts, which reads "4th member of OMG Girlz!" The young singer definitely has the talent and confidence to do it.