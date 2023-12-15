Meet T.I. And Tiny's 7 Kids

The oldest of T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris' blended family is Zonnique Jailee Pullins, who was born on March 20, 1996, in Atlanta, Georgia. Zonnique is Tiny's firstborn daughter with her ex Zonnie Pullins, but T.I. has been involved in Zonnique's life since dating Tiny.

Zonnique is following in her mother's footsteps and was previously making a name for herself in the music industry under the stage name "Star". Tiny rose to fame as a member of the R&B girl group Xscape (of which "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss was also a member). Similarly, Zonnique made music with the OMG Girlz, which stands for "Officially Miss Guided." She has gone on to create music on her own, including her 2023 EP, "The Break Up." Zonnique was also a co-host on the Fox Soul talk show, "The Mix."

In December 2020, Zonnique gave birth to a daughter named Hunter Zoelle James. The father is rapper Bandhunta Izzy, Zonnique's boyfriend at the time. During her pregnancy, Zonnique was candid about her feelings to People, explaining that she wasn't planning on having children any time soon and that she initially felt sad about the news. She soon changed her mind though. "After a while, I'm like, 'Now I feel like I can do this. It's something that will mature me and change me in a great way,'" the singer said at the time.