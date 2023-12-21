Catherine O'Hara Hated Her Lines In An Iconic Home Alone Scene With Macaulay Culkin

Whether you know her as Moira Rose from the award-winning "Schitt's Creek" or from her work on Christopher Guest's films like "Best in Show" and "Waiting for Guffman," Catherine O'Hara has had a number of memorable roles during her career. One of her most recognizable parts was as Kate McCallister, the forgetful mother of Kevin McCallister, in the first two "Home Alone" movies in the 1990s. As much fun as the movies are, there was one line that O'Hara revealed she absolutely hated having to say to her on-screen son, played by Macaulay Culkin.

When Macaulay Culkin got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 1, 2023, O'Hara was there to deliver a speech. She reminisced about making "Home Alone" with Culkin. She revealed that "the scene where I had to drag him upstairs to sleep in the attic because he'd misbehaved, he's mouthing off about the family, and I say, 'Well, you'd be pretty sad if you woke up tomorrow morning and you had no family,' and he says, 'No, I wouldn't,'" That's where the hard-to-say line came in. "I was supposed to say, 'Then say it again — maybe it'll happen,'" O'Hara explained, and it was the harshness of that sentiment that shd hated hated.