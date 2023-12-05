Macaulay Culkin's Voice During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Speech Takes Everyone By Surprise
Renowned for his role as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone," Macaulay Culkin's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has touched our hearts. Despite a shocking return to our screens in 2021, Culkin has maintained a low profile since his days as a young actor. There was an unexpected twist that set social media abuzz with excitement — people couldn't help but express their surprise at the actor's adult voice.
Stepping away from the spotlight since the late '90s, the "My Girl" actor had remained mostly unheard by many fans for decades. "Okay but why was Macaulay Culkin's voice deeper as a child [than] as a full grown man ??," one person tweeted. He also drew comparisons to his younger brother, Kieran Culkin, who starred in HBO's "Succession." "This is so beautiful but I simply cannot get over the fact that every Culkin brother has the same face and voice," another fan shared on X, racking up over 100,000 likes.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was attended by Culkin's family and friends, including his on-screen mother Catherine O'Hara from the "Home Alone" series. "As a very neglectful fake mother, I'm very glad that he's given me another chance to show up for him," O'Hara joked ahead of the event, referring to her character's forgetfulness (per Variety). "He is the reason we have all made watching 'Home Alone' a family holiday tradition." Culkin went on to pour his heart out in a touching speech, thanking one person in particular.
Macaulay Culkin dedicated his star to Brenda Song
Fans were equally surprised by Macaulay Culkin's fiancée, Brenda Song. Song, who was a child star on Disney Channel's "The Suite Life Of Zack and Cody," sat front and center at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with their two sons. Culkin and Song met in 2017 while filming "Changeland" in Thailand. During his heartfelt speech, Culkin praised his partner: "You are absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am," (per Buzzfeed).
The clip, which has now circulated throughout social media, shows Song's emotional reaction to Macaulay's words. He continued, "You've given me just all my purpose. You've given me family." Fans reacted to the adorable couple, referencing their iconic on-screen characters. "I keep forgetting we live in the timeline where Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are married with kids," one fan tweeted.
Culkin and Song have been extremely private when it comes to their children, and the star induction ceremony marked their first time on the red carpet as a family. They welcomed their first son in 2021. In March 2023, Kieran Culkin accidentally confirmed the birth of his nephew, their second son. Providing rare details in an interview with The Cut, Song reflected on their parenting approach. "My [fiancé] and I are very hands-on. We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born," she shared in 2022.
Macaulay Culkin had a rough childhood
In the realm of Hollywood, few child stars have captured the hearts of audiences quite like Macaulay Culkin. Rising to fame in the early 1990s with his iconic role in "Home Alone," the then-9-year-old became a household name overnight. However, Culkin's journey in the entertainment industry has been anything but ordinary. While "Home Alone" brought immense fame and fortune, it also brought challenges for the young actor — such as dealing with jealousy and money troubles at the hands of his parents.
Culkin revealed on "WTF with Marc Maron" that he faced exploitation from his parents, which eventually led him to take a step back from acting. "I even wanted to take a break for a while and eventually I was like 'I'm done guys, hope you all made your money because there is no more coming from me,'" Culkin said (via People). At just 15 years old, the "Uncle Buck" actor removed his parents as legal guardians over his trust, which was valued at up to $20 million.
Following a hiatus from the industry after troubles with substance abuse, Culkin embraced occasional indie projects later in his career. He appeared in a variety of offbeat films and shows such as "American Horror Story: Double Feature," and even helped his goddaughter Paris Jackson land her role on the thriller series. Culkin has also ventured into the podcasting world with "Bunny Ears," where he shares personal anecdotes and interviews guests.