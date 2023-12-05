Macaulay Culkin's Voice During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Speech Takes Everyone By Surprise

Renowned for his role as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone," Macaulay Culkin's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has touched our hearts. Despite a shocking return to our screens in 2021, Culkin has maintained a low profile since his days as a young actor. There was an unexpected twist that set social media abuzz with excitement — people couldn't help but express their surprise at the actor's adult voice.

Stepping away from the spotlight since the late '90s, the "My Girl" actor had remained mostly unheard by many fans for decades. "Okay but why was Macaulay Culkin's voice deeper as a child [than] as a full grown man ??," one person tweeted. He also drew comparisons to his younger brother, Kieran Culkin, who starred in HBO's "Succession." "This is so beautiful but I simply cannot get over the fact that every Culkin brother has the same face and voice," another fan shared on X, racking up over 100,000 likes.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was attended by Culkin's family and friends, including his on-screen mother Catherine O'Hara from the "Home Alone" series. "As a very neglectful fake mother, I'm very glad that he's given me another chance to show up for him," O'Hara joked ahead of the event, referring to her character's forgetfulness (per Variety). "He is the reason we have all made watching 'Home Alone' a family holiday tradition." Culkin went on to pour his heart out in a touching speech, thanking one person in particular.