The Emotional Tough Love Renovation That Brought Hilary Farr To Tears

Hilary Farr might be known for her straightforward nature and no-nonsense attitude, but that doesn't mean she's immune to the emotional moments on her renovation show "Tough Love with Hilary Farr." In Season 2, Episode 4 of the HGTV series, the interior designer was brought to tears by the extenuating circumstances of a recently blended family.

The episode featured a renovation for Max and Amy, parents of two young kids who recently invited their Ukrainian niece and nephew to live with them. Their teen relatives, Kyrylo and Sofiia, moved to the U.S. to seek safety during the war in Ukraine, making the renovation especially significant for the freshly expanded family.

Farr was moved by the experiences of the Ukrainian teenagers, feeling compassion for their unfamiliar circumstances. "When something like this happens it triggers everything in me that's a mother," the Toronto native said on the show. "A recognition of how oblivious most of us are to what other people go through, and thankfulness, of course, for what we have and also that I have an opportunity to make things better."