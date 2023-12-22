The Emotional Tough Love Renovation That Brought Hilary Farr To Tears
Hilary Farr might be known for her straightforward nature and no-nonsense attitude, but that doesn't mean she's immune to the emotional moments on her renovation show "Tough Love with Hilary Farr." In Season 2, Episode 4 of the HGTV series, the interior designer was brought to tears by the extenuating circumstances of a recently blended family.
The episode featured a renovation for Max and Amy, parents of two young kids who recently invited their Ukrainian niece and nephew to live with them. Their teen relatives, Kyrylo and Sofiia, moved to the U.S. to seek safety during the war in Ukraine, making the renovation especially significant for the freshly expanded family.
Farr was moved by the experiences of the Ukrainian teenagers, feeling compassion for their unfamiliar circumstances. "When something like this happens it triggers everything in me that's a mother," the Toronto native said on the show. "A recognition of how oblivious most of us are to what other people go through, and thankfulness, of course, for what we have and also that I have an opportunity to make things better."
The HGTV star was moved by the family's situation
In the "From Ukraine With Love" episode of "Tough Love," the unexpectedly musical Hilary Farr was moved to tears by the story of Sofiia and Kyrylo. The HGTV host opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the compassion she felt for the siblings, acknowledging that they left behind their parents to find refuge in an unfamiliar culture.
"[Sofiia] was just 16, and she'd been through a pandemic, and then this. It tore me apart," she said. While the then-teens were welcomed into the home of their aunt and uncle, who had two daughters of their own, the property wasn't big enough to accommodate the entire family, leaving it up to Farr to make the most out of the existing space.
The interior designer focused on providing individual bedrooms for each family member and expanding the shared spaces to better serve the entire household. Given the circumstances of the family, the renovation was especially significant to Farr. "That was incredibly emotional and satisfying," she told ET Online, "because we did really solve the big issues within that house to make it work."
These are the types of stories that inspired 'Tough Love'
While Hilary Farr was a staple of "Love It or List" for over a decade before she announced her departure from the series in December 2023, the interior designer revealed that it's touching situations like Max and Amy's that inspired her show "Tough Love With Hilary Farr" in the first place. "This is a show where we're dealing with the emotional aspects and emotional problems that have gotten to a breaking point and just need to be solved," she told Realtor.
When talking with Entertainment Tonight, Farr further revealed that the premise of the show was initially influenced by personal experience, as she was living with someone close to her who had developed cancer. "It was a really difficult thing to manage. I realized there are so many people who are going through this and how difficult it must be," she shared with the outlet. "This [show is] solving problems that are real problems within a family and then the design follows."
We're right there with Farr in the emotional reaction to this "Tough Love" story, so we can't wait to see what life-changing renovations the HGTV personality brings to our TV screens in the future.