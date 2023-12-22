What We Know About Hallmark Star Rachel Boston's Relationship With Chef Tolya Ashe

Rachel Boston's Hallmark career is all about feel-good vibes and romance, as she's known for starring in well-known holiday flicks and romcoms like "Check Inn To Christmas," "The Last Bridesmaid," and "Dating the Delaneys." While the fan-favorite Hallmark star is a lot more private about her real-life romance, that doesn't mean it isn't as swoon-worthy as her fictional love stories.

Boston is married to New York City-based private chef Tolya Ashe, with the actor taking to Instagram in June 2021 to share the news of their engagement. "For me, romantic love has been a connection and a recognition of a soul that you truly and almost magically understand," Boston told Nuts for Fashion Mag following her engagement. "And after that connection, I feel true love is a choice. We choose to love each other and lift one another up."

Ashe is originally from New Mexico and Martha's Vineyard, growing up with siblings Ariel and Alexi Ashe. While he typically keeps a low profile, the chef has made some culinary-related media appearances, including teaming up with his brother-in-law Seth Meyers for a Vogue-sponsored grilled cheese cook-off.