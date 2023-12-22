What We Know About Hallmark Star Rachel Boston's Relationship With Chef Tolya Ashe
Rachel Boston's Hallmark career is all about feel-good vibes and romance, as she's known for starring in well-known holiday flicks and romcoms like "Check Inn To Christmas," "The Last Bridesmaid," and "Dating the Delaneys." While the fan-favorite Hallmark star is a lot more private about her real-life romance, that doesn't mean it isn't as swoon-worthy as her fictional love stories.
Boston is married to New York City-based private chef Tolya Ashe, with the actor taking to Instagram in June 2021 to share the news of their engagement. "For me, romantic love has been a connection and a recognition of a soul that you truly and almost magically understand," Boston told Nuts for Fashion Mag following her engagement. "And after that connection, I feel true love is a choice. We choose to love each other and lift one another up."
Ashe is originally from New Mexico and Martha's Vineyard, growing up with siblings Ariel and Alexi Ashe. While he typically keeps a low profile, the chef has made some culinary-related media appearances, including teaming up with his brother-in-law Seth Meyers for a Vogue-sponsored grilled cheese cook-off.
The couple is private about their relationship
Though Rachel Boston has chosen to keep her love life pretty private, she has offered fans the occasional look into her relationship with Tolya Ashe."Tolya and I met over 10 years ago when I was filming a show in New Mexico," the actor told NFF. "There was an immediate spark but we never dated ... After the show, he moved to New York and I was back in L.A. and then 10 years later, we reconnected and that was just amazing. The timing, everything was right."
While sparks might've been flying behind the scenes, Boston was a little more coy with what she shared on social media. An early Instagram post from the duo's relationship came in August of 2020, with the caption consisting of three heart emojis while the featured photo showed the two sharing a silhouetted kiss in Montauk, New York. Ashe isn't tagged in the post, which left many fans wondering who Boston's mystery beau was at the time.
Later that year, Ashe appeared with his partner on an episode of Hallmark's "Home & Family," virtually guiding Boston and host Cameron Mathison through the creation of one of his holiday dishes. The segment highlights Ashe's culinary expertise while also giving fans a sneak peek into the couple's dynamic. By the following summer, Boston was posting to Instagram to celebrate their engagement.
Boston and Ashe share a daughter together
Though a bridal photoshoot was featured alongside Rachel Boston's interview with NFF Magazine, the Hallmark actor has chosen to keep the details of her nuptials private. However, "The More Love Grows" star has shared plenty of glimpses of her pregnancy and motherhood experiences with her fans, taking to social media in October 2021 to announce her pregnancy. "It's a girl!!!!" she captioned the stunning baby-bump photo. "Thank you for choosing me to be your mama."
Ashe and Boston welcomed their daughter in January 2022, with the Hallmark star sharing photos of her new child on Facebook. "Welcome to the world my little angel!!!!" she wrote. "Baby Grace is here and our hearts are so very full!!!" Since then, Boston has posted several cute pics of her growing baby girl on Instagram, including a snapshot of Grace on a Hallmark movie set and a photo celebrating her first birthday. While we don't know too much about the relationship between Boston and Ashe, their quiet wedding and precious bundle of joy gives the appearance of a perfectly Hallmark-worthy romance.