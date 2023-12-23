Inside Stephen Colletti's Relationship With Fiancée Alex Weaver

Romance and reality TV go hand-in-hand, and no one knows that better than former "Laguna Beach" and "One Tree Hill" star Stephen Colletti. The actor and reality TV alum has been in previous relationships with his "Laguna Beach" co-stars Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad, but it seems that he's quit the reality TV dating life in favor of a new flame. Colletti has been in a public relationship with Alex Weaver since August 2022, and he seems to be happier than ever.

Colletti rose to fame after appearing on the MTV teen reality show "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" with Cavallari and Conrad. He went on to develop an impressive acting resume, including five years on the teen drama "One Tree Hill" with the likes of Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray. Since then, he's starred in Christmas films like "All About Christmas Eve" and "Hometown Christmas," along with his leading role in the series "Everyone is Doing Great." Despite such a stellar career, Colletti has kept his personal life relatively private, until he met Weaver, and everything changed.