Inside Stephen Colletti's Relationship With Fiancée Alex Weaver
Romance and reality TV go hand-in-hand, and no one knows that better than former "Laguna Beach" and "One Tree Hill" star Stephen Colletti. The actor and reality TV alum has been in previous relationships with his "Laguna Beach" co-stars Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad, but it seems that he's quit the reality TV dating life in favor of a new flame. Colletti has been in a public relationship with Alex Weaver since August 2022, and he seems to be happier than ever.
Colletti rose to fame after appearing on the MTV teen reality show "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" with Cavallari and Conrad. He went on to develop an impressive acting resume, including five years on the teen drama "One Tree Hill" with the likes of Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray. Since then, he's starred in Christmas films like "All About Christmas Eve" and "Hometown Christmas," along with his leading role in the series "Everyone is Doing Great." Despite such a stellar career, Colletti has kept his personal life relatively private, until he met Weaver, and everything changed.
Weaver and Colletti went public in 2022
Since Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver keep their personal lives private, even from social media, it's not clear how or when the couple met or when they started dating. However, on August 17, 2022, Colletti publicly confirmed his relationship with Weaver on Instagram via a picture of the two of them on a boat at sunset. He captioned the photo, "Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. @al_weave."
Weaver's social media is mostly focused on her job as a reporter and host for NASCAR, where she posts clips from her interviews with the race car drivers. However, she did indirectly confirm she was dating Colletti on August 21, 2022, when she posted a selfie on Instagram of the two of them out on a date with a heart emoji in the caption. Her followers were delighted to see them together, one commenting, "Gorgeous couple," with another agreeing, "@al_weave, you both look so happy!"
Colletti and Weaver got engaged in 2023
After Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram in August 2022, the couple posted about celebrating New Year's Eve together in December 2022. Since Weaver's birthday is on New Year's Eve, Colletti wrote a sweet message to her on Instagram in his caption, saying, "It's New Year's Weave. Don't get it twisted. Happy birthday @al_weave. What a year — the best yet." Weaver also shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram on January 1, 2023, wishing everyone a "Happy New Year to you & yours."
Apparently, the next year could be even better than the last, as in November 2023, Colletti and Weaver announced that they had made it official and gotten engaged. The couple's joint post on Instagram together featured pictures from the engagement in Rome, Italy, showcasing Weaver's new bling on her left hand. The photos were captioned with Weaver's enthusiastic answer, exclaiming, "Yes! Forever." The romantic day was obviously special for the couple, and we wish them the best in the future of their relationship.