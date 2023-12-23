What To Know About Amal Clooney's Sister Tala Alamuddin
George and Amal Clooney's relationship timeline now spans over two decades, from the moment they met each other in Italy to the present day. While their marriage has always been in the spotlight, little is known about Amal Clooney's family. The human rights barrister was born in Lebanon and has three siblings — one sister and two brothers. Her mother, Baria Alamuddin, is a renowned political journalist, while Amal's father, Ramzi Alamuddin, worked as a professor.
Amal Clooney's sister, Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, chose a different path than her family. The gorgeous brunette is a fashion designer and entrepreneur with a strong sense of style. And, just like her sister, she advocates for human rights, gender equality, and social justice. Tala lives with her husband, Nico Le Tallec, in Singapore, and has four children from her first marriage to businessman Nagi Haniyeh. Her life revolves around family and fashion, and it seems like she prefers to keep a low profile away from the spotlight.
Tala Alamuddin pursued an entrepreneurial career
Tala Alamuddin first came to the public's attention in 2014 when she attended her sister's wedding. Over the next few years, she made headlines for her sense of style, sporting bold outfits from famous brands. In 2017, she launched her own fashion brand, Totally Tala. The collection includes premium leather bags, women's jackets, denim backpacks, and fashion jewelry with a funky vibe.
Amal Clooney's lookalike sister graduated from Richmond American University London. She started her career as an events manager and later decided to become an entrepreneur, which allowed her to turn her passion for fashion into a business. Clooney was actually spotted wearing fringe earrings and handbags from Totally Tala, showing her support for her younger sister.
Alamuddin is also a strong advocate for women's rights. In March 2023, the fashion designer attended the Karama annual International Women's Day in New York City, where she delivered an inspiring speech. "My dream is that all women are able to live the life they desire, without the boundaries of cultural stereotypes and self-limiting beliefs, and with access to the resources, opportunities, and means to embrace confidence and be the very best they can be," Alamuddin said (via Grazia).
Amal Clooney's sister absolutely loves children
When George and Amal Clooney's twins were born, Tala Alamuddin shared a sweet quote on Instagram as a tribute to her niece and nephew. The image said, "Multiply life by the power of two (or more)." In 2023, she posted a photo collage on her Instagram page to celebrate Children's Day. "Dreaming big starts young! This Children's Day, let's empower the next generation of boundary-breaking women and allies." Alamuddin wrote in the caption.
The entrepreneur also has children herself. She's the mother of a girl, Mia Hamiyeh, and three boys, two of whom are twins. Alamuddin divorced their father, Nagi Haniyeh, in 2016 and later married businessman Nico Le Tallec. Apart from that, she's an avid runner and has an active lifestyle. Her Instagram photos show her skiing, traveling, cycling, walking her dog, and cuddling farm animals. Amal Clooney's sister is also passionate about photography and loves to take product shots for her brand.