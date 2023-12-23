What To Know About Amal Clooney's Sister Tala Alamuddin

Tala Alamuddin first came to the public's attention in 2014 when she attended her sister's wedding. Over the next few years, she made headlines for her sense of style, sporting bold outfits from famous brands. In 2017, she launched her own fashion brand, Totally Tala. The collection includes premium leather bags, women's jackets, denim backpacks, and fashion jewelry with a funky vibe.

Amal Clooney's lookalike sister graduated from Richmond American University London. She started her career as an events manager and later decided to become an entrepreneur, which allowed her to turn her passion for fashion into a business. Clooney was actually spotted wearing fringe earrings and handbags from Totally Tala, showing her support for her younger sister.

Alamuddin is also a strong advocate for women's rights. In March 2023, the fashion designer attended the Karama annual International Women's Day in New York City, where she delivered an inspiring speech. "My dream is that all women are able to live the life they desire, without the boundaries of cultural stereotypes and self-limiting beliefs, and with access to the resources, opportunities, and means to embrace confidence and be the very best they can be," Alamuddin said (via Grazia).