Why Melania Trump Reportedly Wants Tucker Carlson To Be Donald's Running Mate

Former First Lady Melania Trump has long played the supportive wife to her husband, Donald J. Trump, often appearing by his side smiling, and rarely ever voicing loud opinions. As the former president gears up for another run for the White House, however, an unnamed source tells Axios that Melania has made her opinion known when it comes to who she believes would make the best running mate for her husband.

Melania reportedly feels that former Fox News star Tucker Carlson would be the best choice for Trump's Vice President because of his powerful onstage presence. Though Carlson was ousted by the network earlier this year, he has since been hosting interviews via X (formerly Twitter) and recently interviewed Trump himself on the platform. Carlson has also announced that he will be running his own subscription service on which he will be conducting more interviews, including talks with republican candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump (via The Telegraph).

If Melania gets her way, this partnership would be a particularly interesting one, considering the intense animosity that once dominated the relationship between Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson.