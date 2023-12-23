Inside Brenda Song's Sweet Friendship With Kat Dennings
Kat Dennings and Brenda Song played on-screen besties Jules and Madison on their show "Dollface," which features Dennings, Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky in a story about rekindling female friendships after a breakup. Dennings and Song are best friends off-screen as well, which Song discussed in a "Then and Now" interview with Buzzfeed before the "Dollface" Season 2 release.
When Song was asked how her character's friendship with Dennings' character compared to her actual friendships, Song said, "Well, I feel really lucky because Kat Dennings is actually one of my best friends in real life. That's one of the things that drew me to this show right off the bat, was just how relatable the friendships were, because friendships are not perfect."
The "Changeland" actor also told the outlet how much she enjoyed working with Dennings and the other leads on the show. Song said, "We're probably chatting and laughing until we literally start filming, and I don't know how we got any work done. ... I do feel really lucky to be able to do a show, go to work every single day, do something that I absolutely love doing and that I'm really proud of with girls that I really love and respect." Song even remarked that each actor is a lot like their characters when they make plans to meet up.
Song and Dennings expressed their love for the other via social media
While doing more press for the second season of "Dollface," Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky took Buzzfeed's "The BFF Test." The actors confirmed that they met for the first time working on "Dollface." Song also proved her bestie knowledge — she knew Dennings' birthday and middle name off the top of her head, and the duo also bonded over their love of the same favorite snacks.
Dennings and Song have shared sweet posts about each other on Instagram as well. On Dennings' birthday in 2021, Song shared a photo of the two of them and wished her a happy birthday. Song's caption continued, "Words truly cannot express how amazing, kind, honest, loyal, generous, smart, funny, talented and stunningly beautiful this woman is (inside and out). I love you like crazy woman — thank you for always being there for me and keeping me sane! Boy am I grateful you were born today!"
Dennings returned the favor with kind words on Song's birthday in 2022. Dennings shared a selfie of the two of them and captioned it, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @brendasong my favorite in all the land! Without you I would be in a pile of shelled pistachios under a bridge somewhere. I love you."
Song attended Dennings' super-small wedding
Kat Dennings and singer and musician Andrew W.K. got married on November 27, 2023. Dennings told Vogue how the wedding was a small event that happened in their house, with only approximately 15 guests. Brenda Song and her fiancé Macaulay Culkin were in attendance, and Dennings shared her gratitude for their friendship with Vogue. The outlet shared a snapshot of Culkin and Brenda presumably taken during the ceremony, and Dennings captioned it, "Brenda and Mack, our dear friends. Brenda has been there for me through so much, I'm so grateful for her and for having them both in our lives."
A photo post-ceremony of Culkin, Dennings, W.K., and Song was captioned, "I love all of these people." The "WandaVision" actor also shared a photo of herself with Song and two other friends, captioning it, "Diva, Brenda, and Rodene. I'm so grateful for them."
Song showed her support and commented on one of Dennings' wedding Instagram posts with lovely sentiments. She wrote, "SPARKS JOY. My faves. Thank you for letting us be apart [sic] of this magical day. Love you both BEYOND."