Inside Brenda Song's Sweet Friendship With Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings and Brenda Song played on-screen besties Jules and Madison on their show "Dollface," which features Dennings, Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky in a story about rekindling female friendships after a breakup. Dennings and Song are best friends off-screen as well, which Song discussed in a "Then and Now" interview with Buzzfeed before the "Dollface" Season 2 release.

When Song was asked how her character's friendship with Dennings' character compared to her actual friendships, Song said, "Well, I feel really lucky because Kat Dennings is actually one of my best friends in real life. That's one of the things that drew me to this show right off the bat, was just how relatable the friendships were, because friendships are not perfect."

The "Changeland" actor also told the outlet how much she enjoyed working with Dennings and the other leads on the show. Song said, "We're probably chatting and laughing until we literally start filming, and I don't know how we got any work done. ... I do feel really lucky to be able to do a show, go to work every single day, do something that I absolutely love doing and that I'm really proud of with girls that I really love and respect." Song even remarked that each actor is a lot like their characters when they make plans to meet up.