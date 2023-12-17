Prince Harry Brutally Slams The Press After Winning 180k Phone Hacking Lawsuit

Prince Harry has long had a complicated relationship with the media. Back in 2016, when he first began dating Meghan Markle, he asked the press to back off when they were being too intrusive into her life, according to Forbes. Harry said at the time, "[She] has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper." Similarly, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy were also subjected to some nasty harassment by the press, as they couldn't even walk outside on the street without being hounded by the press.

However, things seemingly escalated when Prince Harry was dating Davy as he felt as though his phone was being hacked during their conversations. And sure enough, they were being spied on as the judge in Prince Harry's lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers ruled that his claims that he was being hacked were indeed true, according to People. The Duke of Sussex ended up winning $180,000 in damages, as well.

After claiming his victory in court, Prince Harry released a statement with the help of his lawyer, David Shelbourne, in which he slammed the press in a way that no one's ever heard from him before.