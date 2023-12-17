Prince Harry Brutally Slams The Press After Winning 180k Phone Hacking Lawsuit
Prince Harry has long had a complicated relationship with the media. Back in 2016, when he first began dating Meghan Markle, he asked the press to back off when they were being too intrusive into her life, according to Forbes. Harry said at the time, "[She] has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper." Similarly, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy were also subjected to some nasty harassment by the press, as they couldn't even walk outside on the street without being hounded by the press.
However, things seemingly escalated when Prince Harry was dating Davy as he felt as though his phone was being hacked during their conversations. And sure enough, they were being spied on as the judge in Prince Harry's lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers ruled that his claims that he was being hacked were indeed true, according to People. The Duke of Sussex ended up winning $180,000 in damages, as well.
After claiming his victory in court, Prince Harry released a statement with the help of his lawyer, David Shelbourne, in which he slammed the press in a way that no one's ever heard from him before.
Prince Harry is all about slaying those dragons
Prince Harry did not mince his words when he called out the press for their dirty little tricks in his phone hacking case. According to People, the Duke of Sussex didn't hold back in his statement and once again reiterated that this is only the beginning of what will most likely be a very long road in seeking both truth and justice. He said, "This case is not just about hacking. It is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behavior, followed by clever-ups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings."
Prince Harry went on to say, "I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned." But then again, this is the same prince who's been around swords all his life. He tried sword dancing back in 2014 in Oman, per The Guardian, and has shown the public that he certainly knows how to hold one, too, according to the Daily Mail. Bring on those dragons.