Prince Harry's 'Vindicating' Court Victory Validates Harassment Claims Against Tabloids

Prince Harry might be living his new life under the California sun with wife Meghan Markle and their family these days, but he's still got the UK on his mind, for better or for worse. The Duke of Sussex's most recent court victory validates all of his harassment claims against the tabloids. As many royal fans can recall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pulled the plug on their working relationship with the monarchy back in 2020 for many different reasons. What's more, things were so bad for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that the couple ultimately abandoned royal life out of fear for their safety. Prince Harry was not only worried about his family's security, but he was also tired of how the British press treated him and Meghan.

Unfortunately, Harry's bad relationship with the press goes way back, which is one of the many reasons why he took the Mirror Group Newspapers to court in his phone hacking lawsuit. And his court victory in the case affirms the fact that he has lived life in fear, as he could never really pick up a phone without worrying if his private conversations weren't being used as tabloid fodder.