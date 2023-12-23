Comedian Matt Rogers Started A Hilarious Feud With Joy Behar On The View
Comedian Joy Behar is known for saying what's on her mind. The fiery red-haired host of the daytime talk show "The View" has no problem giving her take on the country's hottest topics, as her memorable interaction with former President Donald Trump showcases. She will even go in on her fellow panelists and their guests if they rub her the wrong way or say something that doesn't sit well with her — just take a look at Behar's awkward on-air moment with cohost Whoopi Goldberg.
Because of her bold personality, the TV host has been engaged in her fair share of public feuds over the years. One of the most hilarious battles Behar has been a part of is with comedian Matt Rogers. Rogers makes up one-half of the comedic pop-culture podcast "Las Culturistas." Along with his best friend, comedian and actor Bowen Yang, Rogers takes listeners on a fun deep dive into the latest and greatest in all things music, TV, and the like. So what could Behar and Rogers possibly have to feud about? During one giggle-inducing episode of "The View," Rogers made a comment about Behar's feet, and she was none too happy about the comedian bringing the subject up on air. This caused a series of back-and-forth comments between the two that had the audience in stitches.
Rogers roasted Behar for flying barefoot
There really doesn't seem to be too much for Joy Behar and Matt Rogers to feud over. Think about it: they have so much in common. Behar and Rogers are in the same industry; they're both established comedians with their own shows and a recognizable personality. They know how to get a laugh out of their audience, they like dissecting pop culture, and they share their opinion for a living. However, these commonalities didn't stop them from getting into a verbal battle on air, with Behar's feet at the center of the debate.
On December 7, 2023, Rogers visited the ladies of the "The View" to discuss his new holiday album. During the live show, host Sunny Hostin recalled seeing Rogers and his podcast cohost Bowen Yang on the same flight as she and the other panelists. They were heading to the Bahamas. Rogers' face lit up with the memory, and he excitedly detailed seeing "The View" hosts on the plane. "That was really fun," he gushed, before making a shocking observation. "I will say, Bowen and I were sitting in the second row of the plane, and you guys were in the first row. You were barefoot on that plane." He went on to say he respected Behar for engaging in what he teasingly labeled as a "power move."
As the audience and other cohosts tittered with laughter at the candid moment, a shocked Behar could be seen staring at Rogers with her mouth hanging open. Glaring at Rogers, she quietly told him to "shut up" before she warned her guest not to tell others about her quirky flying habit.
Behar says she is 'not friends' with Rogers
Despite Joy Behar's harsh reprimanding of Matt Rogers for sharing TMI about her Bahamas-bound flight, it was clear that she was also a little tickled at being caught "red-footed." After Rogers shared the juicy tidbit of info, Behar couldn't help but break out into a smile along with her hosts. Turning to the audience, she made sure to let them know that she took the utmost care while flying barefoot. "I wasn't walking around, though," she clarified.
Later, the conversation would turn to Rogers' fascination with singer Kelly Clarkson, but it wouldn't be long before the topic swiveled right back to Behar's bared feet. Rogers admitted that his feelings had been hurt the last time he was on "The View." As an audience member, he'd hoped to be selected to talk about Kelly Clarkson during the Hot Topics table, but he'd been passed over for another audience member. He'd later meet up with the selected audience member at a Kelly Clarkson show, and he jovially remembered that they'd become fast friends. A still slightly salty Behar cut in by saying she and Rogers were definitely not friends, not after he "outed" her for flying sans shoes. As he and Behar broke down in a fit of giggles, Rogers managed to say, "You weren't hiding it, Joy. Your feet were up and out. They were beautiful feet."
The hilarious back-and-forth will surely go down as one of Behar's funniest on-air feuds.