Comedian Matt Rogers Started A Hilarious Feud With Joy Behar On The View

There really doesn't seem to be too much for Joy Behar and Matt Rogers to feud over. Think about it: they have so much in common. Behar and Rogers are in the same industry; they're both established comedians with their own shows and a recognizable personality. They know how to get a laugh out of their audience, they like dissecting pop culture, and they share their opinion for a living. However, these commonalities didn't stop them from getting into a verbal battle on air, with Behar's feet at the center of the debate.

On December 7, 2023, Rogers visited the ladies of the "The View" to discuss his new holiday album. During the live show, host Sunny Hostin recalled seeing Rogers and his podcast cohost Bowen Yang on the same flight as she and the other panelists. They were heading to the Bahamas. Rogers' face lit up with the memory, and he excitedly detailed seeing "The View" hosts on the plane. "That was really fun," he gushed, before making a shocking observation. "I will say, Bowen and I were sitting in the second row of the plane, and you guys were in the first row. You were barefoot on that plane." He went on to say he respected Behar for engaging in what he teasingly labeled as a "power move."

As the audience and other cohosts tittered with laughter at the candid moment, a shocked Behar could be seen staring at Rogers with her mouth hanging open. Glaring at Rogers, she quietly told him to "shut up" before she warned her guest not to tell others about her quirky flying habit.