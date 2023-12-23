Why Kenya Moore And Marc Daly's Divorce Took So Long To Finalize

Kenya Moore has long been pro-prenuptial agreement. She used to date an NBA agent who frequently advised her on the importance of prenups. Still, regarding her marriage to Marc Daly, the former Miss USA did not present a prenup due to her husband's opposition. Moore explained during her January 2023 interview with Tamron Hall, "When it came to my marriage, I said I want a prenup. He was adamant about not having one, and I regret not having one because my divorce right now is taking over. It's still pending over two years now because we didn't have a prenup."

Without the prenup in place, Daly and Moore reportedly fought in court over her Georgia home. She purchased the house in 2015 and fully renovated it before she began dating Daly. However, in court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Daly's attorney wrote, "Husband seeks an equitable division of the parties' marital residence." Ultimately, it seems that Daly had dropped his claims of investing in her Georgia mansion. Finally, in December 2023, the divorce was finalized in private mediation. The ordeal that Moore previously dubbed "World's Longest Divorce" may be over, but it seems the exes still have to hash out their child support matter. Daly proposed to pay Moore $521 a month for their daughter, though it's unclear if that amount has been approved. Nevertheless, the two can finally move on with their lives.