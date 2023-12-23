How Alyssa Milano Came Between Shannen Doherty & Holly Marie Combs

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, The WB's "Charmed" was the ultimate show for those looking for a fantasy television drama with a supernatural twist. The original iconic trio of Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, and Holly Marie Combs (Rose McGowan would replace Doherty in 2001) starred as the three Halliwell sisters who became their own mini-coven upon learning they were descended from witches.

Though there were many otherworldly encounters with supernatural villains, "Charmed" also had plenty of everyday life storylines. However, some of the most gossip-column-worthy drama happened when the cameras stopped rolling. The Halliwell sisters may have seemed as tight as, well, sisters, but off-screen, there were some major feuds.

Things didn't start out cursed. In fact, an interview around the time of the show's premiere captured Milano gushing to E! News, "I feel that we're incredibly lucky that the three of us found each other," before detailing how she and Combs were especially close, riding their horses together frequently as they boarded them at the same ranch. A year later, Combs and Doherty were seen supporting Milano at her wedding as members of the bridal party. But by season two of "Charmed," things were more than tense, especially between Milano and Doherty. Their rocky relationship worsened until Doherty decided it was time for her to leave after the show's third season.