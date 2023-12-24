Who Is Controversial Media Star Katie Hopkins?

British media personality and outspoken commentator Katie Hopkins is known for her many controversial views. She gained prominence through her various appearances on reality TV shows, such as the U.K. rendition of "The Apprentice" in 2007. In addition, Hopkins has been a columnist for several newspapers and online publications, including the Daily Mail, where she has expressed disconcerting opinions on politics and social issues. During her stint with The Sun, Hopkins infamously referred to immigrants as "cockroaches" in a now-deleted column.

As a result of her controversial opinions, the commentator often rubs people the wrong way. For instance, Hopkins found herself in a feud with Kelly Osbourne. She has also frequently expressed support for Former President Donald Trump, openly admiring his policies, specifically on topics such as immigration and so-called political correctness.

Trump returned the love on X, formerly known as Twitter, retweeting one of Hopkins' 2019 posts, which praised him and other far-right political leaders. Despite her many problematic views and remarks, the TV star has amassed a massive following on Instagram. However, another popular social media app previously banned Hopkins over her troublesome antics.