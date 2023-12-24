What Really Went Down Between Tom Brady And Tara Reid?

Young, hot, and famous, Tara Reid was the toast of the town in 2000 and took advantage of the fun to be had. "It was a different time," she recalled to Bustle. "We used to go out, do whatever we wanted." Having made the jump from part-time "Days of Our Lives" soap actor to the girl on the silver screen in 1998, sparking admirers as Bunny in "The Big Lebowski," the star was quickly snapped up for "Urban Legend," "Cruel Intentions," "American Pie," and in 2000, "Dr. T and the Women." From there, Reid seemed to pop up everywhere in pop culture, in the hit movies, on the covers of magazines, in front of the paparazzi lens.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady was playing college football for the University of Michigan. He helped his team to an Orange Bowl victory, and graduated in 1999, heading straight to the NFL draft. The New England Patriots picked up the young quarterback late in the process, with Brady being number 199 to be chosen overall.

Brady and Reid met at ESPN's Espy Awards in February 2000. The actor was two years older than Brady and the object of many male fantasies; the athlete was just about to begin his ascension to NFL legend. The two hit it off, talking and hanging out, and exchanged phone numbers. For the next several months, the couple struck up a romantic relationship that, while never made public, was fun while it lasted.