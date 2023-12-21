Donald And Melania Trump Seemed To Have Vastly Different Opinions Of LeBron James

Former President Donald Trump's outspoken online presence and former first lady Melania Trump's notably reticent public rapport have looped this ex-presidential duo into a sort of "good cop, bad cop" dynamic that was once directed at basketball star LeBron James. Indeed, Melania's support of the NBA legend in 2018 seemed to be a small glimpse into the future wherein Melania would distance herself from her husband after Trump's 2020 election loss.

The former president shared his disdain for James following the basketball player's interview with CNN's Don Lemon in 2018, during which James criticized Trump. Trump responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do." Melania, however, had a far less scathing opinion of the professional athlete.

One day after Trump's tweet about James, Melania's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, released a statement that commended James for "working to do good things on behalf of our next generation" (via CBS News). The statement even suggested Melania would be willing to visit James' "I Promise" school, which was the reason for his CNN interview in the first place.