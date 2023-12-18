James McCaffrey, As The World Turns Actor, Dead At 65

James McCaffrey has died at age of 65, as confirmed by TMZ. His death came after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. McCaffrey is survived by his wife, Rochelle Bostrom, and their daughter, Tiernan.

Gamers may know McCaffrey best as the voice of Max Payne in the hugely popular trio of Max Payne video games, the first of which debuted in 2001. He also appeared in a number of TV shows and films over decades, including playing Charley Spangler for 11 episodes on "As The World Turns" in 2003 and firefighter Jimmy Keefe on the FX series "Rescue Me."

A rep for the actor summarized McCaffrey's career for TMZ, saying, "One of Dick Wolf's proteges ... McCaffrey went on to a successful 35 year career in television and film. Trained at the Actor's Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles."

