The Stunning Transformation Of Keshia Knight Pulliam

If you watched "The Cosby Show" back in the day (before the unfortunate and disturbing revelations about Bill Cosby that have forever tainted the sitcom), you probably remember the Huxtable family's wholesome moments. The youngest of the five Huxtable siblings, and the most adorable, was Rudy Huxtable, played by Keshia Knight Pulliam throughout the series' eight seasons.

Since "The Cosby Show" ended in 1992, many have wondered what happened to the actor who played Rudy Huxtable. Knight Pulliam may not have always been in the spotlight since she left her fan-favorite character behind — taking time away from Hollywood to finish school and start a family — but she's been working tirelessly for the past four decades nonetheless.

In 2004, the actor spoke with Blackfilm.com about what she's learned in the entertainment industry, saying, "Anything worth having you have to work hard for and I'm not shy of or afraid of hard work." She added, "The bottom line is you can have a goal, you have to do what it takes to accomplish it and be determined and diligent in that, and I have no problem with that." Not only did Knight Pulliam escape the dreaded child star syndrome, but she's broken into directing and producing, become known for other roles, worked with kids in an impactful way, and found true love.