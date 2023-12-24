Who Is Nicolle Wallace's Husband, Michael Schmidt?

Nicolle Wallace, the political analyst turned MSNBC news anchor and host of "Deadline: White House," exchanged vows with her colleague, journalist Michael S. Schmidt, in 2022. As Page Six reported at the time, Wallace's wedding to Schmidt was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family, which took place about two years into the power couple's relationship.

In 2023, Wallace shared that she and her husband had welcomed a baby girl, their first child together but her second overall, whom they named Isabella Sloan Schmidt. The anchor announced the news on her show, "Deadline: White House," via telephone, gushing, "Mike and Liam and I are all smitten with her," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Liam Wallace is Nicolle's first child, whom she shares with her ex-husband, American diplomat and lawyer Mark Wallace.

She continued, "We were able to keep it a secret, obviously, because I wasn't pregnant." Nicolle was 51, while Schmidt was 40, at the time of Isabella's birth, which was via surrogate. Despite the couple's 11-year age gap, they seem to have hit it off without missing a beat. Page Six notes the couple started dating in 2019 amid Nicolle's divorce proceedings after initially meeting on the set of "Deadline: White House," where Michael frequently appears as a contributor.