Tragic Details About Mackenzie Phillips' Life
The following article includes allegations of incest, sexual assault, and drug addiction.
Born in 1959, Mackenzie Phillips was a young child when her father, John Phillips, became famous as part of the musical group "The Mamas & The Papas." Her mother, Susan Adams, was John's first wife, and the couple divorced in 1962. By the time she was a teen, Mackenzie had a successful acting career on film and TV. She appeared in "American Graffiti" and "Go Ask Alice" in 1973. Two years later, she joined the cast of "One Day at a Time" as Julie Cooper.
As a child, Mackenzie didn't have guidance from the adults in her life. In some cases, they weren't fulfilling childcare responsibilities such as making meals for the young girl. "I grew up in a place where there were no rules ... which did not serve me well," she later explained during a "One Day at a Time" reunion special (via CNN). When she was 12, Mackenzie traveled by herself to work on "American Graffiti," and director George Lucas served as her temporary guardian during production. The lack of stability throughout her formative years was just one of the tragic details of Mackenzie's life, which has also been marked by assault and substance abuse.
Mackenzie Phillips dealt with drug addiction and relapse for decades
When Mackenzie Phillips was growing up, substances like marijuana and LSD were available in her home. At age 10, her dad, John, showed her how to roll joints, and she tried cocaine at 11. By 1975, John was struggling with heroin, and Mackenzie also became addicted. Despite her close relationship with Norman Lear, legendary TV producer and creator of "One Day at a Time," addiction impacted Mackenzie's performances, and she lost her job on two occasions. During the 1979-1980 season, Mackenzie was asked to leave the show for six weeks, and she was fired later that season.
She first sought treatment when she was 18. "[I wasn't] even understanding that there was work to be done internally, not externally, to help me not use drugs," Mackenzie recalled to Healthy Women in 2021. "It took me many, many years to do the internal work." In 1981, Mackenzie rejoined "One Day at a Time" as a recurring guest. Unfortunately, she suffered a relapse, and by 1983, she lost her role permanently. Afterward, she pursued addiction treatment again.
Over the years, Mackenzie struggled with drug addiction intermittently, including when she was pregnant with her son. By 1992, she was in recovery. After suffering a relapse and being arrested for drug possession in 2008, Mackenzie re-entered addiction treatment. In addition to acting, she now works as a drug and alcohol counselor. In 2017, she wrote "Hopeful Healing," a book about her addiction and counseling experiences. Four years later, she co-launched the podcast "America Recovers."
She chronicled her experiences with sexual assault in her memoir
In 2009, Mackenzie Phillips published "High on Arrival." Days after publication, Mackenzie appeared on Oprah Winfrey's show, where she read a segment from the memoir that detailed her experience of being sexually assaulted by her father, John Phillips. In 1979, on the night before her wedding to Jeff Sessler, Mackenzie took drugs and lost consciousness. Her father didn't support the wedding. "I woke up that night from a blackout to find myself having sex with my own father," she wrote in the book (via CBS News). Mackenzie later broached the topic with John. "My dad said, 'Raped you? Don't you mean when we made love?' ... I thought, 'Wow, I'm really on my own here,"' Phillips recalled to Oprah Winfrey.
These sexual encounters continued while Mackenzie was dealing with addiction. Mackenzie later compared her eventual consent to Stockholm syndrome. After 10 years, Mackenzie ended the relationship after she became pregnant. At the time, she was sexually active with both her father and her then-husband Shane Fontayne, and she decided to terminate the pregnancy, due to her uncertainty about the fetus' paternity. John paid for the abortion procedure. In 2023, Mackenzie noted that while she chooses to forgive John, it doesn't mean she condones his behavior. "It is an abuse of power," she informed Oprah. "Whether it be consensual or otherwise, it is a betrayal of trust."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or has been a victim of sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).