Tragic Details About Mackenzie Phillips' Life

When Mackenzie Phillips was growing up, substances like marijuana and LSD were available in her home. At age 10, her dad, John, showed her how to roll joints, and she tried cocaine at 11. By 1975, John was struggling with heroin, and Mackenzie also became addicted. Despite her close relationship with Norman Lear, legendary TV producer and creator of "One Day at a Time," addiction impacted Mackenzie's performances, and she lost her job on two occasions. During the 1979-1980 season, Mackenzie was asked to leave the show for six weeks, and she was fired later that season.

She first sought treatment when she was 18. "[I wasn't] even understanding that there was work to be done internally, not externally, to help me not use drugs," Mackenzie recalled to Healthy Women in 2021. "It took me many, many years to do the internal work." In 1981, Mackenzie rejoined "One Day at a Time" as a recurring guest. Unfortunately, she suffered a relapse, and by 1983, she lost her role permanently. Afterward, she pursued addiction treatment again.

Over the years, Mackenzie struggled with drug addiction intermittently, including when she was pregnant with her son. By 1992, she was in recovery. After suffering a relapse and being arrested for drug possession in 2008, Mackenzie re-entered addiction treatment. In addition to acting, she now works as a drug and alcohol counselor. In 2017, she wrote "Hopeful Healing," a book about her addiction and counseling experiences. Four years later, she co-launched the podcast "America Recovers."