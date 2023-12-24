Carley Shimkus: 10 Facts About The Fox News Host

Delivering early morning news can be a challenging gig — that call time is no joke — but as far as Carley Shimkus is concerned, it's a dream job. "I always knew I wanted to work in TV news," she once told Fox News' Dana Perino. "As a matter of fact, it was around-the-clock Fox News at our house growing up."

Back in 2021, Fox announced the New Jersey native would be the new co-host of "Fox & Friends First" following the departure of Jillian Mele. Prior to taking on the role, Shimkus had already been a familiar face at Fox, having served as a fill-in anchor and reporter at Fox News. "Carley brings great experience to this role developed over nearly a decade at Fox News Media and we are excited to have her join 'Fox & Friends First,'" Gavin Hadden, Fox News Channel's then-senior vice president for morning programming (he has since been named the senior vice president of Fox Nation), said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

In addition to being a fixture of the network's morning news program, Shimkus is a doting mom, a published author, and a diehard coffee fan. Here's what else you need to know about the "Fox & Friends" co-host.