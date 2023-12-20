Taylor Swift's Contribution To Travis Kelce's Gameday Celebration Is So Sweet (Literally)

Taylor Swift might've gotten booed by NFL fans at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game, but since it was a game at Gillette Stadium, home to the Patriots, it kind of makes sense? Whatever the reason, Swift didn't seem too bothered by it, and instead, she stayed concentrated on the game, cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight end for the Chiefs. She's gone to a number of Kelce's games since the two started dating, and along with being a supportive girlfriend from the stands, she's gone so far as to provide him with pregame snacks. But not just any everyday, off-the-shelf snack — Swift brought him some homemade cinnamon rolls.

Details about the sweet treat came up on an episode of the sports podcast "Tobin & Leroy," where former NFL player Bernie Kosar revealed he was over at Kelce's house in Kansas City prior to one of the Chief's home games. Kelce was having his pregame meal, and who should walk in but Swift. She came by herself, but she didn't come empty-handed. Swift brought a batch of cinnamon rolls. So sweet... literally!