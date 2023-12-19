Taylor Swift Gets Booed By NFL Fans (& This Is What She Said)

It may not have been that those booing Taylor Swift held any animosity against her specifically, but rather that she was there at the home stadium of the New England Patriots to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. One person posted on X, about how it could be an attempt to get in the head of Travis Kelce: "It's not personal...it's football. She's part of the 'enemy' team right now. Plus they want to try to rattle TK." Others didn't see the point of sending so much negativity towards Swift, "I mean I get that they r booing chiefs not her hopefully she sees it that way too. But like she's not on the team so it seems cruel," wrote one fan.

Swift talked to Time magazine, in her Person of the Year article, about what it was like to have the camera on her during Chiefs games and some people's negative reactions to her being there, and it seems like she's able to, well, shake it off. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," Swift said. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."