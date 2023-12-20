Why The Obamas' Leave The World Behind Caused A Major Stir Online

This article contains spoilers for "Leave the World Behind."

"Leave the World Behind" is a new apocalyptic thriller streaming on Netflix, created by Higher Ground Productions, the production company that Barack and Michelle Obama founded in 2018. Other Higher Ground Productions projects have included "Belonging," a revealing documentary about Michelle, and the kids' show "Waffles + Mochi." This is their first fiction movie.

An adaptation of the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name, "Leave the World Behind" stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon. Again, it's worth noting that it's a work of fiction, which doesn't necessarily seem like it needs to be pointed out, but therein lies at least some of the controversy surrounding the movie. Certain viewers who watched "Leave the World Behind" saw it more as a potential portent of what's really to come for our country.

Particularly since the Obamas produced it, many took its apocalyptic premise as a warning. In a nutshell, while on a family weekend away on Long Island, New York, Amanda and Clay Sandford, played by Roberts and Hawke respectively, and their kids find themselves encountering a media and technology collapse, mysterious plane and car crashes, elevated radiation levels across the U.S., people retreating to bunkers, and a general breakdown of society.