Why Krystal Joy Brown's Heaven Down Here Isn't A Typical Hallmark Holiday Film

When you sit down to watch a holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel, you probably have an inkling of what you're about to get yourself into. Hallmark, family-friendly network that it is, has a tried-and-true formula for its popular made-for-TV films. Hallmark holiday movies are usually chockful of feel-good moments that will make you feel warmer inside than downing a mug of marshmallow-topped hot cocoa. And you can't have a Hallmark movie without a good and proper romance blooming between our two stubborn leads.

However, you do have some holiday flicks from the network that break away from the typical Hallmark movie playbook. "Heaven Down Here" is one Hallmark movie that is set to shatter viewers' expectations of what a Hallmark holiday movie means. The flick features an all-star cast, including Phylicia Rashad of "The Cosby Show" fame and Broadway actress Krystal Joy Brown. Although Brown is probably best known for her work onstage, the "Hamilton" star is no stranger to the glittering world of Hallmark. She's starred in several other of the mega network's films, including "Girlfriendship," where she acted alongside Tamera Mowry-Housley and Lyndie Greenwood.

As one of Hallmark's recurring actors, Brown knows what makes a Hallmark movie stand out. After starring in "Heaven Down Here," the actress has said that this is one holiday movie that is sure to stick out from the rest. Not only does it cover some hard-hitting topics, but it also doesn't put romance at the forefront, which is certainly a departure from its usual formula.