Everything Nicki Minaj Has Said About Her Son

Nicki Minaj has a pretty sad real-life story and it includes the rapper's longstanding but controversial relationship with her husband, Kenneth Petty. The future lovebirds first met when they were in high school and dated for a little while back then too. Fate led their paths to cross again in 2018, and they quickly rekindled their love. Throughout their relationship, Minaj has caught a lot of flak for dating Petty since he was charged with attempted rape in April 1995 and manslaughter in 2002. However, the "Super Bass" hitmaker doesn't seem bothered by his crimes and has even publicly defended his actions on several occasions.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son the following year. Although Minaj's kid often appears on her social media, she only refers to him as Papa Bear to protect his privacy. In her "73 Questions with Vogue" interview, the rapper enthused about how much she enjoys bestowing adorable nicknames on her loved ones. "His first nickname while he was in my stomach was 'Bubba.' When he came out, it just transformed into 'Papa Bear.' I can't explain it, but when I look at him that's what I thought," Minaj explained.

When the interviewer asked if she could give a clue about Papa Bear's real name, Minaj simply said yes and didn't elaborate further. Fans have speculated that her son's name is Jacob based on a video where they could supposedly hear her calling him that. But Minaj quickly put those rumors to rest by writing a TikTok comment accusing the creator of making things up to get attention.