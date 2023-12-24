Meet Hallmark Hunk Niall Matter's Wife & Kids

While he originally made a name for himself through projects like "The Best Years," "Eureka," and "Primeval: New World," Niall Matter has since fallen in love with being a Hallmark star. The Canadian native debuted on the network in 2016, going on to star in made-for-TV movies such as "Christmas Pen Pals," "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries," and "Rip in Time."

Though he tends to keep things private, fans of the Hallmark hunk have undoubtedly wondered about the actor's personal life. Turns out, Matter has been happily married to Sara Bradley Matter since 2016, with the couple having two kids together. Not much is known about the actor's life with his family, but he does attribute his connection to the Hallmark channel to his fatherhood status.

"My working relationship with Hallmark began when my family started," Matter told Media Village in 2020. "Having kids really softened my heart; dealing with them and my wife, who I love dearly, I'm just in a different place in life."