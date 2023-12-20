Eric Trump's Comments About Barron's Age Speak Volumes About Their Relationship

Back in June 2023, Eric Trump mistook his half-brother Barron Trump's age, which understandably drew comments about their brotherly bond. During a rant on Newsmax about the Democratic Party, he called Barron, "a 16-year-old, 15-year-old kid," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). At the time, people thought it was strange that he got his age wrong. But just six months later, at another speaking engagement, it happened again.

In a clip posted to X, while speaking at the ReAwaken America convention — a far-right touring event steeped in Christian nationalism — Eric remarked, "Could you imagine if I was doing shady deals and I was sending money to Barron's bank account? Barron at 15 years old would be in jail, I would be in jail, my father would be in jail."

The original poster, Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch, added the cheeky caption: "Eric this past weekend says his brother Barron is 15 years old. He turns 18 this March."