Eric Trump Mistaking Barron's Age Draws Questions About Their Brotherly Bond

Eric Trump might be finding it difficult to keep track of his many siblings amid the constant controversy surrounding the family name. On Tuesday, June 15, Eric's father, Donald Trump, was arrested for a second time on federal charges surrounding a classified documents case being investigated in Florida. Since the news broke, many members of the Trump family have found their way back into the spotlight in an attempt to clear his name and criticize the opposing political party.

In an interview with NewsMax, Eric began his on-camera rant with sentiments like, "If you get in the way of the Democratic Party ... They will target you, they will come after you and they will try and destroy your life." Clearly, his feelings are very closely tied to the raids on Donald's Mar-a-Lago house, but it was Eric's comments about his younger brother, Barron Trump, that caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

In a misguided attempt to evoke fear for the privacy of children, he cited Barron's age incorrectly, stating, "They will raid Barron's room who is a 16... 15-year-old kid... They'll go through his underwear drawer." One Twitter user posted the interview clip with the caption, "Why do I know that Barron is 17 but his own brother clearly has no idea?" This has sparked some serious questions about how close the Trump family really is.