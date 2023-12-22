Miracle On Set: How Hallmark's 2023 Christmas Movies Almost Missed Their Deadline

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes putting most Hollywood projects on hold, fans were worried that the Hallmark holiday roster would be much shorter than it has been in the past. And 2023 was a year that fans were particularly excited for, as the channel teased a "Party of Five" reunion with Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf in the new film "A Merry Scottish Christmas." As a regular of the channel, Chabert was expected to appear in a few of the new movies, but the addition of her former co-star brought a whole new anticipation for the film.

In an interview with Deadline, Chabert revealed that she shot her two new films for the year in April and June, before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. She also opened up about the quick turnaround that Hallmark movies have, even when not pressed for time. "Every single Hallmark movie I've done, all 38 of them, have been in about 15 days," she told the outlet. "It really is incredible to shoot that much that quickly, but it's a pace and a rhythm that we've all become so accustomed to and it's really nice that I get to work with a lot of the same crews. I've worked with the same directors and producers repeatedly, so there's a bit of a family feel."

As always, Hallmark continues to bring the Christmas spirit to viewers all season long. Despite the setbacks, they still manage to be the place to go when you want a little festive cheer.